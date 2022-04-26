Submit Release
THE DAILY LEADER: WEDNESDAY, APRIL 27, 2022

 
 
“One Minutes” (15 per side)

Suspensions (15 bills)
  1. H.R. 5796 – Patents for Humanity Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Jeffries – Judiciary)
  2. S. 3059 – Courthouse Ethics and Transparency Act (Sen. Cornyn – Judiciary)
  3. H.Res. 336 – Calling on the Government of the Russian Federation to provide evidence or to release United States citizen Paul Whelan, as amended (Rep. Stevens – Foreign Affairs)
  4. H.R. 7314 – AXIS Act, as amended (Rep. Barr – Foreign Affairs)
  5. H.R. 7372 – Protecting Semiconductor Supply Chain Materials from Authoritarians Act (Rep. Titus – Foreign Affairs)
  6. H.R. 496 – Ukraine Religious Freedom Support Act, as amended (Rep. Wilson (SC) – Foreign Affairs)
  7. H.R. 6930 – Asset Seizure for Ukraine Reconstruction Act, as amended (Rep. Malinowski – Foreign Affairs)
  8. H.R. 923 – Georgia Support Act, as amended (Rep. Connolly – Foreign Affairs)
  9. H.Res. 833 – Expressing Support for Moldova’s democracy, independence, and territorial integrity and strengthening United States and Moldova relations, as amended (Rep. Price – Foreign Affairs)
  10. H.R. 3344 – Transatlantic Telecommunications Security Act, as amended (Rep. Kaptur – Foreign Affairs)
  11. H.R. 7311 – Countering Malign Russian Activities in Africa Act, as amended (Rep. Meeks – Foreign Affairs)
  12. H.R. 4133 – Caribbean Basin Security Initiative Authorization Act (Rep. Espaillat – Foreign Affairs)
  13. H.R. 6089 – Stop Iranian Drones Act, as amended (Rep. McCaul – Foreign Affairs)
  14. H.R. 4693 – Global Malnutrition Prevention and Treatment Act of 2021 (Rep. McCaul – Foreign Affairs)
  15. S. 812 – To direct the Secretary of State to develop a strategy to regain observer status for Taiwan in the World Health Organization, and for other purposes (Sen. Menendez – Foreign Affairs)

