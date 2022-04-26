THE DAILY LEADER: WEDNESDAY, APRIL 27, 2022

“One Minutes” (15 per side)
Suspensions (15 bills)
– Patents for Humanity Act of 2021, as amended (Rep. Jeffries – Judiciary) H.R. 5796
– Courthouse Ethics and Transparency Act (Sen. Cornyn – Judiciary) S. 3059
– Calling on the Government of the Russian Federation to provide evidence or to release United States citizen Paul Whelan, as amended (Rep. Stevens – Foreign Affairs) H.Res. 336
– AXIS Act, as amended (Rep. Barr – Foreign Affairs) H.R. 7314
– Protecting Semiconductor Supply Chain Materials from Authoritarians Act (Rep. Titus – Foreign Affairs) H.R. 7372
– Ukraine Religious Freedom Support Act, as amended (Rep. Wilson (SC) – Foreign Affairs) H.R. 496
– Asset Seizure for Ukraine Reconstruction Act, as amended (Rep. Malinowski – Foreign Affairs) H.R. 6930
– Georgia Support Act, as amended (Rep. Connolly – Foreign Affairs) H.R. 923
– Expressing Support for Moldova’s democracy, independence, and territorial integrity and strengthening United States and Moldova relations, as amended (Rep. Price – Foreign Affairs) H.Res. 833
– Transatlantic Telecommunications Security Act, as amended (Rep. Kaptur – Foreign Affairs) H.R. 3344
– Countering Malign Russian Activities in Africa Act, as amended (Rep. Meeks – Foreign Affairs) H.R. 7311
– Caribbean Basin Security Initiative Authorization Act (Rep. Espaillat – Foreign Affairs) H.R. 4133
– Stop Iranian Drones Act, as amended (Rep. McCaul – Foreign Affairs) H.R. 6089
– Global Malnutrition Prevention and Treatment Act of 2021 (Rep. McCaul – Foreign Affairs) H.R. 4693
– To direct the Secretary of State to develop a strategy to regain observer status for Taiwan in the World Health Organization, and for other purposes (Sen. Menendez – Foreign Affairs) S. 812
