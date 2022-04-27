An Introduction to Electric Bike History
The term "ebike" has been around since the early 2000s, but when were electric bikes invented?
When most people hear the term "electric bicycle," the first thing that comes to mind is a scooter or an electric motorbike, but they are not the same thing. Consider a standard bicycle, then add various electrical components such as a motor, a battery, and a controller - all of which are smoothly incorporated into the design. These components are the foundation of all-electric bicycles on the market!
Electric bikes have grown in popularity since re-emerging worldwide about 20 years ago. Yet, many people are unaware that the electric bike has a 120-year history.
The electric bicycle (e-bike) is the only mode of transportation that has captured a considerable portion of the bicycle market share in the past twenty years. Since 1998, it has had tremendous sales growth thanks to its basic form, resembling a standard bicycle, tiny and efficient electric motor, and simple control techniques. Today, it is believed that over 120 million electric bicycles are in use in China alone. Electric bicycle use is rapidly increasing in Europe and North America, with 1.5 million bikes reported yearly sales.
One of the most attractive aspects of electric bicycles is that they emit no hazardous emissions from their combustion engines and pose no risk of contamination to the environment. Even when the expense of regular battery changes is factored in, an e-bike is far more ecologically sound than any other public road transportation device. Another advantage of electric bicycles is their usage in rehabilitation for recuperating patients. Patients with cardiac difficulties, for example, might considerably enhance their mobility by using e-bike models that minimize muscular tension and heart stress. One of the disadvantages of the electric bicycle has been identified in China. When utilized on traditional routes designed for traditional bicycle use, the speed of the e-bikes proved to be problematic.
The earliest electric bicycles were documented in patent offices in France and the United States in the 1880s and 1890s. One of the first was a three-wheeled electric vehicle in France. The motor power was regulated by a hand-held lever mechanism with no pedals.
In the United States, Ogden Bolton Jr. received one of the first patents in 1895 for a battery-powered bicycle with a hub motor installed inside the back wheel and a battery located inside the main triangle of the frame, which is similar in principle to some current electric bikes. As time passed, additional designs and bicycles entered the market, some of which served as the inspiration for many of today's machines. Hosea W. Libbey of Boston built an electric bike operated by a "double electric motor" in 1897. The motor was built within the crankset axle's hub. (This type is based on the same design and functioning principles as modern mid-drive motors seen on some bikes.) On a flat area, just one battery would function, but when climbing a hill, the second would operate.
The first rear-wheeled electric bike, invented in 1898 by Mathew J. Steffens, employed a belt around the exterior to generate power. In the years that followed, each design component was developed and tested. However, they were eventually forgotten as the creation of the automobile took the spotlight.
Throughout the middle of the twentieth century, electric bikes began to see their first instances of mass manufacture. Europe was the first to experience these early adoptions, with higher production levels and increased consumption. The 1932 Phillips Simplex Electric Bike resulted from a partnership between Philips and Simplex. With the 1975 Panasonic and the 1989 Sanyo Enacle, Japanese technology and manufacturing joined the market of electric bikes as time passed. These motorcycles still used lead-acid and NiCad batteries, heavier than the newer, lighter battery compositions. The advantages of new participants in ebikes resulted in increased innovation and the production of more electric bikes.
One of the most significant improvements was the first 'Pedelec' or Pedal Electric Cycle (today known as pedal-assist) in 1989. The motor power is activated as assistance when the bike records any pedaling movement. Rather than utilizing a throttle mechanism to operate the engine, as all prior versions did, users could ride an electric bike like a traditional bike. Michael Kutter created similar pedelec systems on a handful of his cycles before assisting the Velocity Company in constructing the 1992 Dolphin Electric Bike for customer purchase. Pedal-assist has become standard for modern electric bicycles, following Kutter's pedelec bike. Other companies prefer throttle-style assistance, while others prefer pedal assistance. Some incorporate both technologies into their designs (like us!). Modern electric bikes have also received upgrades in Lithium-Ion batteries, which enhance capacity while maintaining an overall battery weight much lower than competitors and predecessors.
In addition to people's daily transit, electric bikes provide a cleaner mode of transportation for business and merchandise. With cargo bikes and business trikes changing the way commerce moves, bike racks are no longer only for a change of clothes or a personal bag. Electric bikes enable their users to benefit from the efficiency and mobility of a bicycle while also harnessing their engine's power to substantially increase the capacity for hauling oversized cargo and commodities from anywhere.
