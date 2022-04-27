RAY’S AUTOMOTIVE OF WATERBURY LAUNCHES SECOND WEBSITE DESIGN WITH DEVELOMARK
EINPresswire.com/ -- Develomark LLC, a digital marketing agency based in Plantsville, CT, is proud to announce the launch of a newly-designed website for Ray’s Automotive in Waterbury, CT at raysautoinc.com.
Ray’s Automotive strives to provide first-class automotive and collision repair services to their customers who have been in an accident. They are dedicated to ensuring that vehicles are safe for the road and returned to their pre-accident condition. Their goal is to be a go-to source of safe and affordable automobile repair for the local area, and they hope to showcase their expertise through the newly-designed website, which is the second version of this site they’ve had with Develomark.
“The primary goal of the website is to be welcoming and inspire enough confidence in the customer to choose Ray's Automotive for their collision repair,” says Ray Squatriglia, owner of Ray’s Auto. “This is accomplished through a professional design, ease of use, and providing factual auto body repair information. The website functions as our virtual customer care representative to provide instant information after a person has had an accident.”
The information customers are looking for, Squatriglia says, can be found in a variety of blogs to inform the customer on common collision issues and on how to protect themselves from unscrupulous shops that prey on folks after an accident. “We provide this information for free to protect the consumer and the industry from bad actors,” he says.
“With this site redesign, we really wanted to create a cohesive look and feel to the site that highlighted the Ray’s Auto logo and strengthened their brand,” says Amanda Ryann Callaghan, lead designer on the project. “We took the style and feel of Ray’s Auto and worked to include it in every aspect of the site design.”
“We wanted to help support Ray’s recruitment needs with the website redesign by including a custom careers page and more footage from the photo/video shoots of their team, their facility, and their equipment,” says Creative Project Manager Jenna Brown. “In addition, we included a few employee testimonial videos that help paint a clearer picture of Ray’s welcoming, unique, and educational culture. With these improvements, combined with a better job ads strategy, they are already seeing a positive change in the volume of applications.”
Develomark’s services for a website initial build or redesign include an in-depth consultation with the business owner to determine the major goals and areas of opportunity for the site. The Develomark team implements custom design components, unique content writing, and a comprehensive SEO strategy tailored to the client and their customers. Clients can also work with Develomark on Google Ads strategy, blogging campaigns, and more.
“Develomark has always treated us like we are their only customer,” says Squatriglia. “Their employees' SEO knowledge is constantly evolving, our account rep is proactive during projects and timely with responding to new issues. The owner has always taken an active role in ensuring the services rendered are best in class.”
Ray’s Auto provides reliable, affordable service to those seeking auto body collision repair in the Waterbury, CT area. Their professionalism and dedication have earned them numerous 5-star ratings on Google, and their positive customer reviews speak for themselves. To learn more about Ray’s Automotive and their services, or to view their new website, visit www.raysautoinc.com
About Develomark
Develomark was founded in 2017 and has grown over the past five years into a team that includes expert graphic designers, content writers, account managers and SEO specialists. The company offers a comprehensive approach to digital marketing to help local businesses build their brand and attract customers in their respective communities. Specializing in home contractor services, medical, and legal industries, Develomark has helped small and medium-sized businesses across the country hone their digital strategy through website design, SEO (Search Engine Optimization), content marketing and paid advertising. Learn more at https://develomark.com/ or contact them at (860) 359-2251.
Julie Pesce
Julie Pesce
Develomark LLC
+1 860-359-2251
jpesce@develomark.com