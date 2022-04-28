Submit Release
Zemplee Study Ranks Best U.S. Cities to Age in Place in 2022

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, ZEMPLEE, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Zemplee, a technology platform that utilizes attentive Artificial Intelligence (AI) and passive sensors to help the elderly age in place, today published its “2022 Top 10 U.S. Cities to Age in Place” white paper and senior living guide that ranks cities based on affordability, healthcare, and quality of life. This report conforms with surveys*, that reveal 77 percent of American adults 50 and older want to remain in their homes for the long term.

“At Zemplee, we understand that being at home with the right support system provides the elderly with an independence and lifestyle that are in their best long-term interest, notes Aparna Pujar, CEO of Zemplee. “Our technology allows seniors to age in place gracefully, providing an economic, health and emotional boost to their lives.”

The Zemplee guide curates and ranks a list of the best 10 cities to age in place using baseline factors including local taxes, property values, quality of healthcare, and size of senior population. The list also considers other relevant criteria associated with aging, such as home health aides per capita and quality of support for caregivers.

Top 10 Cities for Seniors to Age in Place
1. Winchester, Virginia
2. Sarasota, Florida
3. Raleigh Hills, Oregon
4. Grand Junction, Colorado
5. Sebastián-Vero Beach, Florida
6. San Antonio, Texas
7. Asheville, North Carolina
8. Bellingham, Washington
9. Portsmouth, New Hampshire
10. Athens, Georgia

A recent study conducted by MIT Economist on senior citizens across the U.S points out that where you live matters and can add years to your life. The study revealed that a 65-year-old who moves to a metro area ranked in the top tier of “enhanced longevity” saw a life expectancy bump of 6% in terms of additional years lived.**

Forgoing the need for cameras or microphones, Zemplee’s attentive AI and passive sensors monitor a senior’s daily living activities, helping caregivers and family members remotely verify health, wellbeing, and safety. The Zemplee system interprets dining habits, medication intake, activity level, sleep patterns, and other vital details and creates a behavioral determinant of health to ensure seniors can age safely in place.

As the U.S. senior population continues to plan how they will live out their later years at home, the utilization of a Zemplee remote patient monitoring system is a good option that provides caregivers and family members peace of mind.

About Zemplee
Zemplee is a technology platform that utilizes Attentive AI and passive sensors to help the elderly age in place gracefully, with round-the-clock remote monitoring capabilities for caregivers that improves quality of life and reduces hospitalizations without comprising privacy. Co-founders Aparna Pujar and Gary Fowler combined decades of experience in Silicon Valley hi-tech companies and clinical care to develop the artificial intelligence applications and unobtrusive sensors that power Zemplee’s innovative remote elderly care system.

*Binette, J. (2021, November 1). 2021 AARP Home and Community Preferences Survey. AARP. Retrieved April 25, 2022, from https://www.aarp.org/research/topics/community/info-2021/2021-home-community-preferences.html

**Peter Dizikes | MIT News Office. (n.d.). Comparing seniors who relocate long-distance shows where you live affects your longevity. MIT News | Massachusetts Institute of Technology. Retrieved April 25, 2022, from https://news.mit.edu/2021/seniors-relocate-longevity-0901

