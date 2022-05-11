We Do It for The CultureTM Revolutionizes American Education with a 21st Century Hip-Hop News/Social Media Service

A Social-Emotional Learning (SEL) Curriculum for a New Age.

My curriculum creates a safe space for teachers to engage students within the culture they are most comfortable with, which is Hip Hop, and provides an SEL platform where curious minds prevail...” — Jamila Sams

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, May 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In this era of COVID-19, our schools around the country have had to adapt to this pandemic in novel ways. To meet this unprecedented challenge, the esteemed Jamila Sams, M.A. Ed., - CEO of the Baltimore-based, education consulting service, Go to Ms. Sams, Inc., - has created and launched We Do It for The CultureTM (WDIFTC): a national, subscription-based Social-Emotional Learning experience, that features curated, hip-hop videos and current events/archival television news clips assembled to provoke thought and discussion, designed for students, grades 6-12.

See website here: https://wedoit4theculture.com/

A self-proclaimed “Hip Hop Head,” Ms. Sams, is a graduate of Lincoln University (PA), and Notre Dame of Maryland University, where she earned her Masters of Education in Supervision and Administration, and she has over twenty years of experience in a variety of educational disciplines. Sams says her curriculum gives a voice to the youth, especially in marginalized communities, “by creating a safe space for young people to communicate more dynamically in the classroom setting, where they can share ideas, [and ask] questions that might not be asked, along with opinions about historical and current events …”

Supported by a team that includes Grammy-nominated hip-hip performing artist and WDIFTC Board Member Maimouna Youssef (AKA Mumu Fresh), the Lesson Elements include:

∙ The Cypher: Within the cypher (circle), the tone is set for the group. Rituals such as mindfulness or reflection activities help to engage students.

∙ Ice Breaker/Hook: The hook is the initial activity that gets the students “hyped” for the lesson and discussion to come.

∙ The Lesson: Interactive lessons that allow student voices to be heard and interact, both in-person and virtually.

∙ Debrief/Extension: In order to assess whether the lesson resonated with students, debriefing questions and extension activities help to reinforce ideas and learnings.

Sams’ revolutionary WDIFTC’ curriculum enables educators to meet students in their own social cultural setting, where they can, as she says, “find the social and emotional confidence to celebrate themselves, as they advance toward academic excellence.”

