Influential Entrepreneur Kenneth Watterworth of Westport, Connecticut

WESTPORT, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Business innovator Kenneth R. Watterworth of Westport has recently been recognized as an Influential Entrepreneur by Our Featured, an executive review firm highlighting industry leaders.

The Influential Entrepreneur award is granted to individuals who have displayed career longevity and industry knowledge, and are proactively sharing their path to success with others in their field.

Ken Waterworth started his first company, Ken Waterworth Inc. in 1977, a large commercial painting company that serves Connecticut and surrounding areas. He opened his next company, Pro-Tect Inc., in 1991. Pro-Tect is the largest commercial fireproofing contractor of structural steel buildings in Connecticut.

Natalie Nguyen, the lead researcher at Our Featured, stated that “Ken has had a successful career starting at an early age. He has built two thriving companies utilizing trust, ethical procedures, and quality craftsmanship.”

Kenneth looks forward to now expanding his role as mentor to new industry leaders, sharing with them his strategies for proven business and financial growth, and customer satisfaction.

“We are excited to share the success story of Ken and Pro-Tect,” said Nguyen, “He and his company represent a clear path to success for young entrepreneurs.”

Ken has committed to sharing his business knowledge through various media platforms.

To learn more about Kenneth Watterworth, please visit https://kennethwatterworth.ourfeatured.com