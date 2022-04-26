Submit Release
News Search

There were 855 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,451 in the last 365 days.

Game Wardens Open Investigation into Fatal Shooting of German Shepherd Dog in Tunbridge

The Vermont Warden Service responded to the reported fatal shooting of a German shepherd dog in Tunbridge, VT on Saturday, April 23.

The dog was reported missing by its owner on April 20 and was located by the same on April 23.  Game Warden Sergeant Jeffrey Whipple responded to the scene and opened an investigation.

“As the responding law enforcement agency, we are actively investigating this tragic situation,” said Game Warden Colonel Jason Batchelder.  “This is an ongoing investigation, and more details will be released at an appropriate time.”

For Immediate Release:  April 26, 2022

Media Contact:  Jason Batchelder 802 279 4875

You just read:

Game Wardens Open Investigation into Fatal Shooting of German Shepherd Dog in Tunbridge

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.