Game Wardens Open Investigation into Fatal Shooting of German Shepherd Dog in Tunbridge

The Vermont Warden Service responded to the reported fatal shooting of a German shepherd dog in Tunbridge, VT on Saturday, April 23.

The dog was reported missing by its owner on April 20 and was located by the same on April 23. Game Warden Sergeant Jeffrey Whipple responded to the scene and opened an investigation.

“As the responding law enforcement agency, we are actively investigating this tragic situation,” said Game Warden Colonel Jason Batchelder. “This is an ongoing investigation, and more details will be released at an appropriate time.”

For Immediate Release: April 26, 2022

Media Contact: Jason Batchelder 802 279 4875