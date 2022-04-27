3E8 Inc. receives funding from SDTC for AI photonic computing
We are gratified that SDTC has recognized the progress and potential of 3E8 to help develop a new sustainable photonic AI computing paradigm”MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- 3E8 Inc, a pioneer in photonic AI compute silicon, is pleased to announce that it has been awarded funding from Sustainable Development Technology Canada (SDTC) to support its mission to develop the next generation of sustainable AI computing.
— CEO, Mike McAuliffe
“3E8’s silicon and system products have the potential to take the power AI even further, and to do so in a more energy efficient way,” said Leah Lawrence President & CEO of SDTC. “SDTC is proud to support these promising entrepreneurs as they tap into this high growth sector.”
3E8 is developing photonic AI accelerators to deliver sustainable orders of magnitude advances in AI compute speed and efficiency. 3E8’s platform uses light (photonics) rather than electronics to execute AI computations and chip communication. AI computing is very power hungry with the carbon footprint to train a model more than the lifetime emissions of five automobiles. AI compute demand is growing exponentially creating a real climate challenge but 3E8’s roadmap could help slash AI energy consumption and associated carbon footprint by up to 50%.
“We are gratified that SDTC has recognized the progress and potential of 3E8 to help develop a new sustainable AI computing paradigm - harnessing light for breakthrough AI compute efficiency” commented CEO, Mike McAuliffe, “and we value their support to help build the next generation of global leading Canadian cleantech companies”.
3E8 is driving its technology development roadmap in partnership with leading research institutions such as George Washington University and McGill University. 3E8’s platform has the potential to shatter the "Digital Efficiency Wall" facing digital chips due to sunset of Moore’s law - with a runway to deliver up to 1000X the speed and efficiency of what is projected from the latest digital AI chips.
About 3E8
3E8 Inc. is an early-stage company developing lightspeed photonic AI silicon and systems. It is Montreal based and backed by TandemLaunch, the leading Canadian Deeptech startup foundry. It is developing a photonic AI accelerator roadmap to deliver on its mission - In pursuit of 1000X advances for a sustainable AI computing future. To learn more, visit www.3E8.co.
About Sustainable Development Technology Canada
At SDTC, we support companies attempting to do extraordinary things. From initial funding to educational support and peer learning to market integration, we are invested in helping our small and medium-sized businesses grow into successful companies that employ Canadians from coast to coast to coast. We are relentlessly focused on supporting our companies to grow and scale in an increasingly competitive marketplace. The innovations we fund help solve some of the world’s most pressing environmental challenges: climate change, regeneration through the circular economy, and the well-being of humans in the communities they live in and the natural environment they interact with. To learn more, visit www.sdtc.ca.
