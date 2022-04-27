Exegy Heightens Information Security Focus with CISO Hire
EINPresswire.com/ -- Exegy Inc., a premier provider of technology for the capital markets, has strengthened its investment in secure systems with the latest addition to its management team. Alan Meirzon, an experienced security executive in the financial services industry, joins Exegy as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO).
Meirzon brings more than 20 years of expertise in information security as well as engineering and operating secure systems for banks and investment firms. He comes to Exegy from Deutsche Bank, where he was a Director in the Chief Information Security Office, leading a global security team and responsible for engineering and delivery of network, email, cloud, and application security. Prior to Deutsche Bank, Meirzon worked at UBS as global security engineering lead and was responsible for privileged access management and secure solution delivery.
“Alan’s expertise in securing financial services firms makes him an ideal fit for Exegy as we grow globally and our network of partners and customers becomes more complex,” said David Taylor, the company’s Co-President and Chief Technology Officer. He noted that Meirzon has specialties in cloud security and network segmentation, both of which are essential in safely deploying Exegy’s solutions globally.
“We are excited to have Alan join the team and to leverage his knowledge to provide greater value to Exegy’s customers. The protection of Exegy’s and our customers’ technology and data is table stakes,” Taylor said.
Meirzon said he was drawn to Exegy because of its strong engineering focus. “I have always had a profound passion for technology and working with talented professionals to deliver the very best solutions,” he said. Meirzon said he will be focused on guiding the company as its cybersecurity program expands, as well as serving in a client-facing role.
“Much of my over 20 years at financials has been spent reviewing vendor technologies and passing the strict scrutiny and risk management processes to see them introduced and operationalized,” Meirzon said. “In working with Exegy’s customers, I will be able to provide the required assurances that our technology and infrastructure offers the industry-leading capabilities and controls they expect.”
About Exegy
Exegy is a global leader in low-latency market data, execution technology, trading platforms, and predictive signals. Backed by Marlin Equity Partners, Exegy serves as a strategic partner to the complete ecosystem of the buy side, sell side, exchanges, and ISV/technology firms around the globe.
At the heart of Exegy solutions are fully managed, high-performance, and scalable solutions powered by purpose-built appliances, hardware-acceleration, artificial intelligence, enterprise software, and service automation technologies derived from our extensive patent portfolio.
Headquartered in St. Louis with regional offices in the US, UK, and Asia Pacific regions, Exegy has the global footprint to deliver world-class support and managed services to its customer base.
For more information, visit us at www.exegy.com
Suzanne Koziatek -- Content strategist
Meirzon brings more than 20 years of expertise in information security as well as engineering and operating secure systems for banks and investment firms. He comes to Exegy from Deutsche Bank, where he was a Director in the Chief Information Security Office, leading a global security team and responsible for engineering and delivery of network, email, cloud, and application security. Prior to Deutsche Bank, Meirzon worked at UBS as global security engineering lead and was responsible for privileged access management and secure solution delivery.
“Alan’s expertise in securing financial services firms makes him an ideal fit for Exegy as we grow globally and our network of partners and customers becomes more complex,” said David Taylor, the company’s Co-President and Chief Technology Officer. He noted that Meirzon has specialties in cloud security and network segmentation, both of which are essential in safely deploying Exegy’s solutions globally.
“We are excited to have Alan join the team and to leverage his knowledge to provide greater value to Exegy’s customers. The protection of Exegy’s and our customers’ technology and data is table stakes,” Taylor said.
Meirzon said he was drawn to Exegy because of its strong engineering focus. “I have always had a profound passion for technology and working with talented professionals to deliver the very best solutions,” he said. Meirzon said he will be focused on guiding the company as its cybersecurity program expands, as well as serving in a client-facing role.
“Much of my over 20 years at financials has been spent reviewing vendor technologies and passing the strict scrutiny and risk management processes to see them introduced and operationalized,” Meirzon said. “In working with Exegy’s customers, I will be able to provide the required assurances that our technology and infrastructure offers the industry-leading capabilities and controls they expect.”
About Exegy
Exegy is a global leader in low-latency market data, execution technology, trading platforms, and predictive signals. Backed by Marlin Equity Partners, Exegy serves as a strategic partner to the complete ecosystem of the buy side, sell side, exchanges, and ISV/technology firms around the globe.
At the heart of Exegy solutions are fully managed, high-performance, and scalable solutions powered by purpose-built appliances, hardware-acceleration, artificial intelligence, enterprise software, and service automation technologies derived from our extensive patent portfolio.
Headquartered in St. Louis with regional offices in the US, UK, and Asia Pacific regions, Exegy has the global footprint to deliver world-class support and managed services to its customer base.
For more information, visit us at www.exegy.com
Suzanne Koziatek -- Content strategist
Exegy Incorporated
+1 314-218-3600
media@exegy.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn