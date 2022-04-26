DOJ Prosecutors win three guilty convictions">DOJ Prosecutors win three guilty convictions HELENA – The Department of Justice Prosecution Services Bureau (PSB) won two homicide convictions and one felony intimidation conviction in court last week.…

HELENA – The Department of Justice Prosecution Services Bureau (PSB) won two homicide convictions and one felony intimidation conviction in court last week.

Cavey Little Rossbach was convicted of homicide for the murder of William “Bill” Conko-Camel in Sanders County District Court on April 19. In October 2018, Rossbach shot Camel five times after an altercation at a friend’s residence. The investigation appeared to be at a dead end, but the Flathead Tribal Police Department broke the case and was able to solve the homicide two years after it took place. The case was prosecuted by Dan Guzynski and Selene Koepke.

Andrew Smith was convicted of deliberate homicide for the murder of 78-year-old Larry G. Patterson in Petroleum County District Court on April 21. On July 15, 2021, Smith brutally stabbed Patterson, a handicapped retiree, eight times following an argument at the apartments where the two resided. The case was prosecuted by Thorin Geist.

Darrell Dean Sharp was convicted of attempted intimidation in Powell County on April 19 for attempting to bully his way out of prison by sending threats to former Governor Steve Bullock in November and December of 2018. Sharp sent letters to Bullock threatening to commit homicide in prison or harm him when he got out of prison if he was not pardoned. The case was prosecuted by Patrick Moody.

“We have an excellent team of prosecutors who are dedicated to putting dangerous criminals behind bars and holding them accountable for their actions,” Attorney General Knudsen said. “Montana is safer with these criminals in prison where they belong.”

PSB secured the convictions of 23 criminals last year, nine for murder and 11 for sexual assault. Of those convicted, 17 plead guilty and 6 were convicted at trial. Additionally, DOJ prosecutors secured 12 felony convictions for Fish Wildlife and Parks and 27 felony convictions for the Department of Corrections.

The Prosecution Services Bureau is led by Dan Guzynski and assists county attorneys in prosecuting many of the most serious and complex criminal cases in the state. PSB also prosecutes drug cases, workers’ compensation, Medicaid fraud cases, and cases where the county attorney has a conflict of interest.