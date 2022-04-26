Submit Release
News Search

There were 844 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,442 in the last 365 days.

Salmon Region trout stocking schedule for May

With the warmer weather, it’s time to grab your fishing gear and go fishing.

Idaho Department of Fish and Game will stock over 3,500 catchable-sized (10 to 12-inch) rainbow trout at the following location in May.   

LOCATION

WEEK STOCKED

NUMBER OF TROUT

Blue Mountain Meadow Pond

May 2-6

300

Hayden Creek Pond

May 2-6 & May 16-20

1,000

Hyde Creek Pond

May 2-6 & May 16-20

400

Kids Creek Pond

May 2-6 & May 16-20

500

Mosquito Flat Reservoir

May 30-June 3

1,000

Squaw Creek Pond

May 2-6

300

 

Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on conditions.  Dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.

For maps of these fishing locations and other angling destinations in Idaho please visit the Idaho Fish Planner.

Many of the waters highlighted are easy to access, family-friendly fishing destinations. All you need to get started is a fishing license and some basic tackle. Annual adult fishing licenses cost around $30, junior licenses (ages 14-17) cost $16, and youth under 14 fish for free. Click here to buy a license.

Fishing for stocked rainbow trout, particularly in community ponds, is a great way to introduce new anglers to the sport by using simple (and relatively thrifty) set-ups like worm/marshmallow combinations or commercial baits like Power Bait or Crave, either near the bottom or below a bobber. The Learn to Fish webpage offers diagrams for basic bait rigs.

Most Idaho waters are open to fishing year-round, but some may have slightly different rules. Be sure to pick up a current copy of the Idaho Fishing Seasons and Rules Booklet, which outlines season dates, special regulations and bag limits at any Idaho Fish and Game offices or most sporting goods stores statewide.

You just read:

Salmon Region trout stocking schedule for May

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.