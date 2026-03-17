Anglers help Fish and Game monitor trophy rainbow trout fishery on Lake Pend Oreille

What was learned

Data collected through the program in 2025 continued to show encouraging signs for Lake Pend Oreille’s trophy rainbow trout fishery.

Anglers reported improved catch rates compared to previous years, with the average time needed to catch a rainbow trout dropping by roughly two hours during the fall fishing derbies. Trophy-sized rainbow trout (32 inches or larger) also remained a consistent part of the catch, making up about 13.5% of reported fish.

“Anglers on Lake Pend Oreille play a huge role in helping us understand how this fishery is performing,” said Jeff Strait, Fishery Research Biologist with Fish and Game. “The information they collect gives us valuable insight into catch rates and fish size, which helps us track trends and ensure the lake continues to produce trophy rainbow trout.”