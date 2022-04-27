Sweet Adelines International Atlantic-Bay Mountain Region 19 Hosts Regional Convention and Competition

Harbor City Music Company's Mix It Up Quartet is one of 11 quartet competitors in Region 19's Convention and Competition and in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. Left to right: Amy Kinder - Baritone, Angel M. Kidwell - Lead, Natalie McIntyre - Bass, and Ericka McLeod - Tenor.

Barbershop Singing in the A Cappella Style is Back!

LANCASTER, PA, USA, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Barbershop is back! Sweet Adelines International Atlantic-Bay Mountain Region 19 will hold its first in-person singing convention and competition since the COVID epidemic on Thursday, April 28 - April 30, 2022, at the Marriott Penn Square Lancaster. The highlights of the event, which is open to the public (vaccination card required), include a quartet competition, a chorus competition, a boutique, a show of champions, and much more!

Over the past two years, due to COVID, no competitions were held at the regional level or international level. In a non-COVID environment, Sweet Adelines International hosts regional competitions each year all over the world. These competition and educational weekends provide a myriad of opportunities for Sweet Adelines members to learn and grow through performance. Qualifying winners from each region may then proceed to compete in the International Convention and Competition that occurs toward the end of every calendar year.

"When you haven't shared music in a chorus setting or performed on a competition stage for over two years because of COVID, there's a special significance to an event that finally allows us to do so. Our singers bring tremendous energy and devotion to this artistic craft, and these competitions propel us toward a higher level of excellence in our public and competitive performances. A cappella singing in the barbershop style brings us together and keeps us together," says Dr. Donna Vincent Roa, Region 19's Marketing Coordinator and member of Harbor City Music Company, a competitor in the year's event.

The Sweet Adelines International Atlantic-Bay Mountain Region 19 three-day event, which is hosted by Vocal Harmonix (a Lancaster chorus), also includes harmonizing in the elevators, pick-up quartets singing in the hallways, and "tag" parties happening in any number of hotel rooms. Audiences will be delighted by the beautiful stage costumes, memorable and stunning harmonies, and fully choreographed quartet and chorus performances.

On Friday, April 29, a mass singing event that is open to the public will take place at 3 p.m. at Penn Square, Lancaster. Shortly after this, the quartet contest starts at 4 p.m. in the Marriott Freedom Hall B. Doors open at 3:45 p.m.

The chorus contest starts at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 30 in Marriott Freedom Hall A. Doors open at 1:15 p.m. The Show of Champions starts at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 30. Tickets are available at the door. The chorus and quartet competition will also be featured on a Region 19 webcast and will start 10-15 minutes before each competition.

Shortly after the world went into lockdown, Clay Hine, a well-known barbershop composer and arranger, created a beautiful composition called “It's the Music That Brings Us Together” and arranged it for the world to sing for free. This song will be also featured at the Mass Sing on Friday.

"The message starts simply, grows more emotional, passionate, and grand, and then comes back to the simple thought that 'it's the music that brings us together'…but it's the friends we share music with that matter the most and that make each day special," he notes.

Region 19 chose Hine's song and "WOW!! Music Brings Us Together" as the theme for this event.

Sweet Adelines International is a women’s singing organization committed to elevating women singers worldwide through education, performance, and competition in barbershop harmony and a cappella music. Founded in Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1945, it is one of the world’s largest singing organizations for women, with over 20,000 members in choruses and quartets across the globe.

A non-profit organization under Sweet Adelines International, Atlantic-Bay Mountain Region 19 includes twenty-two choruses in Pennsylvania, Maryland, New Jersey, and Delaware and is governed by an eight-person, volunteer management team.

