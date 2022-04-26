Naig Applauds Passage of Legislation to Bolster Iowa’s Biofuels Industry

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig issued the following statement today in response to passage of Governor Reynolds’ E15 Access Standard legislation, House File 2128. The legislation will increase consumer access to higher blends of ethanol and biodiesel.

“I applaud Governor Reynolds for her bold proposal and thank the Legislature for working with stakeholders to move this bill forward. The legislation will ensure Iowans have access to lower cost, cleaner burning fuels at the pump while also continuing to invest in our state’s biofuel infrastructure,” said Secretary Naig. “Renewable fuels provide an additional market for Iowa’s farmers, bolster thousands of jobs in rural communities and are a significant contributor to domestic energy independence. At a time when Iowans are feeling a pinch at the pump, biofuels offer consumers more choice and a more affordable option; an all-around win for Iowa.”