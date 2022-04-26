Submit Release
News Search

There were 840 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,440 in the last 365 days.

Naig Applauds Passage of Legislation to Bolster Iowa’s Biofuels Industry

Naig Applauds Passage of Legislation to Bolster Iowa’s Biofuels Industry

Iowa Secretary of Agriculture Mike Naig issued the following statement today in response to passage of Governor Reynolds’ E15 Access Standard legislation, House File 2128. The legislation will increase consumer access to higher blends of ethanol and biodiesel.

“I applaud Governor Reynolds for her bold proposal and thank the Legislature for working with stakeholders to move this bill forward. The legislation will ensure Iowans have access to lower cost, cleaner burning fuels at the pump while also continuing to invest in our state’s biofuel infrastructure,” said Secretary Naig. “Renewable fuels provide an additional market for Iowa’s farmers, bolster thousands of jobs in rural communities and are a significant contributor to domestic energy independence. At a time when Iowans are feeling a pinch at the pump, biofuels  offer consumers more choice and a more affordable option; an all-around win for Iowa.”

  • The Iowa renewable fuels industry accounts for more than $5 billion (roughly 3 percent) of Iowa’s GDP, generating $2.5 billion of income for Iowa households and supporting almost 50,000 jobs throughout the state.
  • The Renewable Fuel Infrastructure Program (RFIP) has invested more than $50 million to help fuel marketers and retailers convert equipment to dispense and store renewable fuels.

You just read:

Naig Applauds Passage of Legislation to Bolster Iowa’s Biofuels Industry

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.