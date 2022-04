Radient Technologies Announces Licensing Agreement With Tunaaaaroom

Tunaaaaroom Tunaaaaroom

Based in Vernon, Tunaaaaroom has spent over six years developing the genetics for 1000 high-quality cannabis strains containing proprietary terpene profiles.

VERNON, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, April 27, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Radient Technologies (Cannabis) Inc. ("Radient" or the "Company") (TSX Venture: RTI; OTCQX: RDDTF), is pleased to announce a licensing agreement with Tunaaaaroom ("Tunaaaaroom.com") to manufacture and distribute a wide range of premium cannabis extracts targeting the recreational cannabis consumers in Canada.Through this licensing deal, Radient will gain access to Tunaaaaroom‘s specific genetics and will engage the Tunaaaaroom breeders as consultants to help drive product development. Radient will make use of its Health Canada Cannabis Research and Analytical Testing licenses to fully characterize the Tunaaaaroom strains and evaluate the sensory qualities of extracts formulated to mimic the specific terpene profiles and containing differing cannabinoid profiles and potencies.Radient will further make use of its Standard Processing and Sales Licenses to rapidly launch premium distillate dab and vape extracts. Radient plans to bring Tunaaaaroom’s vast catalogue of unique flavours to the market with monthly drops of new terp profiles. Radient and Tunaaaaroom will also work in collaboration on CBD and CBN distillate dabs to create additional unique terpene extract products for recreational cannabis consumers. Future Radient extract products may include Cannabis 2.0 products like diamond, shatter, caviars, live rosin, terp sauce as well as micro cannabinoid isolates and edibles.About RadientRadient Technologies is an innovative science-based company that is a commercial manufacturer of high quality cannabinoid based formulations, ingredients and products. Utilizing a proprietary extraction and downstream processing platform that recovers up to 99% of cannabinoids from the cannabis plant, Radient develops specialty products and ingredients that contain a broad range of cannabinoid and terpene profiles while meeting the highest standards of quality and safety. Radient also has a science lab that is focused on innovation with expertise in formulations and technologies offering unique solutions in the cannabis and wellness space. Please visit www.radientinc.com for more information.About TunaaaaroomTunaaaaroom is redefining cannabis in Canada. Through exclusive partnerships with award-winning legacy market breeders and cultivators, the Tunaaaaroom model delivers to the legal market the very best in homegrown, small batch, craft cannabis. Established in the legacy market to disrupt the status quo, Tunaaaaroom built a loyal cult following by setting the standard of cannabis excellence. Now in the legal market, the Tunaaaaroom business model combines branded cannabis products and retail with the new frontier of crypto to deliver the most unique play the industry has ever seen. 