GRECO Architectural Metal Products Announces its Introduction of G-Lights™ - New LED Illuminated Handrails

We’re excited to bring G-Lights™ to market, as we continue to get requests for LED products from our project architects and building owners,”
— Matt Palmer, President of GRECO’s U.S. Operations
TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GRECO Architectural Metal Products (GRECO), a leading manufacturer of high-quality architectural railings and metal products for multi-family and commercial structures in the United States and Canada, is excited to introduce G-Lights™ by GRECO. G-Lights™ offers LED lighting built right into the rail system with state-of-the-art, low-voltage LET light strips.

G-Lights™ offers architects and building owners energy efficiency and safety with elegance and a contemporary railing design. The LED railing light is the perfect ambiance for any outdoor or indoor architectural space. Lighting options include a cool white or neutral white color temperature. G-Lights™ are engineered with a continuous LED strip offering a versatile design, and a full 120-degree beam spread for the ultimate under-rail lighting. G-Lights™ are available with GRECO's Stainless Steel Railings, Aluminum Railings, and Glass Railings.

“We’re excited to bring G-Lights™ to market, as we continue to get requests for LED products from our project architects and building owners,” says Matt Palmer, President of GRECO’s U.S. Operations, “We will offer multiple LED design options that can be incorporated into many of our standard and custom railing systems.”

GRECO’s G-Lights™ will be available for delivery this summer. Product options, benefits, and specifications can be found at www.grecorailings.com/led-railings.

About Greco Aluminum Railings - GRECO is a wholly-owned subsidiary of CSW Industrials, Inc., a growth-oriented diversified industrial company with a strategic focus on providing niche, value-added products in the end markets served. GRECO is a leading designer, engineer, manufacturer, and installer of custom-designed architectural railings. Founded in 1991 in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, GRECO railings are used throughout Canada and the United States. GRECO’s success is attributed to innovative designs, outstanding customer service, and unparalleled technical support. GRECO’s architectural railings have become the first choice of building owners, general and modernization contractors, structural engineers, and product specifiers for new construction or restoration projects.

