More about Georgia Parole Board and Georgia Office of Victim Services recognizes National Crime Victims’ Rights Week

ATLANTA - The State Board of Pardons and Paroles is celebrating and supporting crime victims during National Crime Victims’ Rights Week (NCVRW), April 24-30, 2022.

The Georgia Office of Victim Services is participating in several events this week.

“Our victim services division is second to no other in its support of Georgia crime victims,” stated Parole Board Chairman Terry Barnard. “Registered crime victims can receive assistance through many programs,” he added.

Chairman Barnard urged all crime victims to get registered so they can receive services and be provided notifications and parole status information regarding offenders.

The Georgia Office of Victim Services (GOVS) is a division of the State Board of Pardons and Paroles. The office also represents the Georgia Department of Corrections and the Georgia Department of Community Supervision.

On Tuesday, April 26th, in recognition of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, Governor Brian Kemp welcomed advocates and victim units from state agencies including the State Board of Pardons and Paroles to the Georgia Capitol. Vice Chair Jacqueline Bunn and GOVS staff represented the Board.

Governor Kemp issued a proclamation recognizing April 26-30, 2022, as Crime Victims’ Rights Week in Georgia.

In addition, to programs already participated in this week, the Georgia Office of Victim Services is taking part in a Blood Drive sponsored by Mothers Against Drunk Driving and on Wednesday, April 27th, the office is coordinating its first Victim Impact Session (V.I.S.) with the Northeastern Judicial Circuit at the Hall County Courthouse.

The 2022 NCVRW theme is Rights, access, equity, for all victims.

Contact the Parole Board's office of communications at 404-657-9450 or [email protected].

