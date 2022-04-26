Film Producers, Blake and Brent Cousins will feature their recent documentary film at UFO Disclosure Symposium's event
Film Producers, Blake and Brent Cousins will Feature their recent documentary film, "ABOVE TOP SECRET, The Technology Behind Disclosure" at the event.VERNAL, UTAH, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The UFO Disclosure Symposium is proud to announce that in addition to the history-making event, being held May 27th-29th, 2022, in the city of Vernal, Utah (also known as UFO Alley) the Cousin Brothers will now include their latest incredibly provocative documentary film to the lineup.
Blake and Brent Cousins will be presenting their new Disclosure Documentary, "ABOVE TOP SECRET, The Technology Behind Disclosure" at the UFO Disclosure Symposium.
UFO Mega Conference is presenting “The UFO Disclosure Symposium” that will be held May 27th-29th, 2022, in the city of Vernal, Utah for Live Attendees, and also offered on LiveStream for anyone around the globe. Never before has there been a brand new release of UFO/UAP footage to the public, and the media at the exact same time. While simultaneously, releasing it to the expert analysts, scientists and industry researchers at the event. The Footage has been vetted by “three” third-party analysts and is being presented to live attendees as well as to Livestream audience while a press conference is taking place. This gives both the media and the event attendees access to all the information at once. With the addition of the Cousin Brothers bringing their incredible documentary to the event, it just takes it over the top.
“It’s an honor to get to work with Blake and Brent Cousins.” says, David Schooley, one of the conference producers and organizers, “The Countdown to Disclosure was an incredible film, and this new one (Above Top Secret) is just as amazing, and even more eye-opening. It is truly refreshing to have such an incredible line-up of Speakers, Scientists, Industry Experts, Analysts and now these fantastic Film Producers all come together with a common goal, of pursuing the truth. You won’t want to miss this event, it just keeps getting better & better!”
This is the second UFO/UAP Disclosure Documentary to come from the Cousin Brothers company, ThirdPhaseofMoon Productions. Their downloads stats actually compete with mainstream movie releases! Their previous release "Countdown to Disclosure: The Secret Technology Behind the Space Force" has been one of the most downloaded documentaries of its kind.
“We are happy to be a part of such a monumental event like the UFO Disclosure Symposium when it comes to Disclosure”, says Blake Cousins, “We're at a tipping point in history, the hidden technology that could change everything has been suppressed for decades. In this film, Dr. Steven Greer presents mind-blowing information along with never before seen access into the crusade behind the disclosure. Retired FBI special agent John Desouza, Aerospace Historians James C, Goodall along with Michael Schratt breakdown the implications of the cover-up, and the false UFO narrative created by the major media & others. How much does the President of the United States really know about the UFO phenomenon and the Above Top Secret projects involved with exotic technology? Billy Carson presents the real motivation behind the major media and the U.S. Military role out of the UAP phenomenon.”
In this film, Multi-award filmmakers Blake and Brent Cousins travel across the country to find the real answers to everyone's questions about whether we are alone in the universe and expose the above top secret projects involved with ET recovered craft, not of this world. Is there an Alien threat among us, or is the real threat human in nature? Above Top Secret, the technology behind disclosure will change the way you think about UFOs and the world of suppressed technology.
“This event will be truly historic for those seeking the truth. We have created an incredible team to expose the hidden agendas of so many. This event has a minimal cost for those who want to attend the symposium, but it will also be available via Livestream to anyone around the world who would like to join and take part in this historic disclosure,” says Bob Brown, one of the two founders of UFO Mega-Conference.
To learn more visit: https://ufodisclosuresymposium.com
About the UFO Disclosure Symposium -
The UFO Disclosure Symposium was formed by the UFO Mega-Conference as an answer to getting vital UFO/UAP information out ‘“To the People, by the People. The organization was presented with incredible footage, by two footage holders. All four pieces were taken by top-notch military-grade infrared cameras and filmed by highly trained individuals. All four pieces display anomalous objects.
UFO Mega is a not-for-profit Immersion Event Coordinator of Scientists, Researchers, and Experiencers led by Bob Brown, a Co-Founder of UFO Mega-Conference. Bob has been producing UFO-related conferences and events for over 35 years, attracting the top names in research and disclosure.
