Founder Maurice Manswell introduces a new app launching in July. The platform connects NCAA and K-12 student-athletes
WeTrain allows parents of K-12 children to find local NCAA student-athletes to train, mentor, and connect with the next generation’s collegiate sports stars.
The ones who are crazy enough to think they can change the world are the ones who do.”MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WeTrain will officially launch this summer, providing one of the most unique services to student-athletes in the United States. The WeTrain mobile app connects K-12 and NCAA student-athletes to complete one on one sports training sessions, sit-down mentor sessions, and group sessions. Not only do these sessions provide K-12 student-athletes with mental and physical training from a collegiate athlete, but the pair will create a lasting bond.
— Steve Jobs
WeTrain currently has 20+ NCAA founding athletes. All NCAA student-athletes undergo a verification process to ensure they are qualified to work with young individuals. Each collegiate student-athlete will receive a ranking of diamond, platinum, or gold following the verification process. The rankings are based on the individual’s statistics, accolades, and drive
to be a WeTrain athlete.
WeTrain Founder/CEO Maurice Manswell also shared some quite interesting information. He stated, “We plan to introduce WeTrain Academy, WeTrain Events, WeTrain Facilities, and much more very soon….”
WeTrain’s pricing starts at $30-50/hr per session, and NCAA athletes can access the app for just $9.99/month ($7.99/month if paid annually). The fee provides access to the app and reserves access to WeTrain Academy, hosting WeTrain Events, access to WeTrain facilities, WeTrain Gear, etc.
NCAA student-athletes can now use their knowledge, skills, abilities, names, and likeness to earn income while competing in collegiate sports. The Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) rule, which came into effect in July 2021, has allowed several collegiate student-athletes to gain contracts with companies around the globe. WeTrain will enable collegiate student-athletes to earn income through teaching the exact skills they were taught.
Parents interested in signing their K-12 children up for WeTrain can sign up for its pre-launch list on the website or link tree. For more information about WeTrain, visit the official link tree.
About WeTrain:
WeTrain’s mission is to unlock all young athletes’ limitless potential while also providing a stream of income for NCAA student-athletes. The mobile app connects K-12 student-athletes with current NCAA student-athletes to complete training sessions, mentor sessions, and build long-lasting bonds. WeTrain Events, WeTrain Academy, WeTrain Facilities, and plenty more are coming soon. Visit the official link tree for more info!
Link Tree: https://linktr.ee/wetrain.u
Company Name: WeTrain
Email: maurice@wetrainu.net
Country: United States
Maurice Manswell
WeTrain
+1 443-875-5295
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Welcome to WeTrain!