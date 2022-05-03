Kovels: Now Available to Library Patrons on OverDrive

Kovels Antiques is partnering with OverDrive to offer library patrons access to their treasure trove of antiques and collectibles information.

Kovels.com, the premier source of expert online information about antiques and collectibles, will be available to library patrons starting May 3, 2022.

We are excited to be able to offer Kovels.com on this new platform, making our information more accessible to everyone.” — Kim Kovel, Publisher

CLEVELAND, OHIO, USA, May 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kovels Antiques Inc., the antiques and collectibles publishing company, is partnering with OverDrive, the leading digital reading platform for libraries and schools worldwide, to offer library patrons unrestricted access to Kovels.com, the comprehensive, go-to resource for expert information on antiques and collectibles.

Kovels.com will now be available to participating libraries’ patrons with a valid library card to access through the Libby app as a Libby “Extra.” For those looking to downsize, settle an estate, or learn more about the history and value of family heirlooms, information can now be viewed at home directly from your library. The Kovels.com website contains decades of articles and information organized to be searchable and accessible for all. Kovels.com includes:

• Antiques & Collectible Identification Guides, on objects, makers, and manufacturers from 1750 to present.

• Marks Guide, a database of more than 20,000 marks found on pottery, porcelain and silver.

• Price Guide with more than one million prices of antiques and collectibles, all reviewed by experts.

• Buy & Sell Guides, 60+ topics plus downsizing, how to settle an estate, and auction advice.

• Digital Edition of Kovels On Antiques & Collectibles, Kovels’ monthly newsletter plus 48 years of archives.

• Latest news, sales reports, thousands of reader questions with expert answers, reproductions explained and identified, and a Business Directory with, collector-related auction houses, clubs, publications, restorers, and much more.

Kovels.com is the place where both novices and experts go to learn about their antiques and collectibles. “We are excited to be able to offer Kovels.com on this new platform, making our information more accessible to everyone,” said Kim Kovel, Publisher.

OverDrive is the leading digital reading platform for libraries and schools, offering the industry’s largest digital catalog of ebooks, audiobooks, video and other content. Kovels.com is partnering with OverDrive to make Kovels.com available to the nearly 23,000 public, academic, and corporate libraries they serve.

“As one of our new Libby Extras, Kovels.com is an excellent addition to our library partners’ digital catalogs,” said Karen Estrovich, Senior Manager of Public Libraries at OverDrive. “We look forward to connecting library patrons around the world with this unique content through our award-winning Libby app.”

Kovels.com for libraries launches nationally 0n May 3, 2022. For information on getting Kovels.com for your library, contact your OverDrive Account Manager.

About Kovels

Terry Kovel and Kim Kovel provide collectors and researchers with up-to-date and informed information on antiques and collectibles. The company was founded in 1953 by Terry and her late husband, Ralph. The Kovels have written over 100 books, including their annual Kovels’ Antiques & Collectibles Price Guide, now in its 54th edition, as well as dozens of informational leaflets and three television series about antiques. Kovels.com, online since 1998, offers a bird’s-eye view of the market with news, information, and over 1 million prices. Readers will find auction reports, readers’ questions with answers, a marks database, and identification guides covering antiques and collectibles from 1750 to 2010. Also included is the digital edition of Kovels On Antiques & Collectibles, a monthly newsletter, along with 48 years of archives. To stay in touch, subscribe to Kovels’ free weekly email, Kovels Komments, at Kovels.com.

About OverDrive

OverDrive is a mission-based company that stands with libraries. Named a Certified B Corp in 2017, OverDrive serves 76,000 libraries and schools in 94 countries with the industry’s largest digital catalog of ebooks, audiobooks, video, and other content. OverDrive’s commitment to empower every library and school includes expanding access for all, tireless industry advocacy, and consistent innovation. Award-winning apps and services include the Libby library reading app; the Sora student reading app; Kanopy, the leading video streaming app for libraries and colleges; and TeachingBooks.net, which offers one of the largest catalogs of supplemental materials that enhance literacy outcomes. Founded in 1986, OverDrive is based in Cleveland, Ohio, USA, www.overdrive.com