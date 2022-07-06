Submit Release
"Demystifying Meaningful Coincidences” is an original non-mystical, non-Jungian rational synchronicity theory.

Author, Gibbs Williams

Demystifying Meaningful Coincidences (Synchronicities)

“Demystifying Meaningful Coincidences” is a potent book that analyzes the meaning of coincidences as a surface manifestation of a person’s creative process.

His work will encourage future researchers to gather the psychological histories and current contexts that are likely to increase the appearance of coincidences”
— PsycCRITIQUES
PALATINE, ILLINOIS, USA, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Demystifying Meaningful Coincidences”: a fascinating account that introduces readers to a rich mine of historical data, novel concepts, and theoretical insights drawn from speculative philosophy, depth psychology, and esoteric occult and spiritual traditions and shows them how to decipher their own experience in order to use their encapsulated “messages” for increased self-awareness, connectedness, and broadening conscious experience. “Demystifying Meaningful Coincidences” is the creation of published author Gibbs Williams, a psychoanalyst who has published four books.

Williams writes, “This book will likely appeal to all those who are fascinated with the awe-inspiring ripple effects associated with experiencing meaningful coincidences (synchronicities). In contrast to the Jungians, who insist that a rational explanation of these odd phenomena is impossible, Williams offers a naturalistic, non-mystical and non-transcendent theory of synchronicities. He also details practical uses to which this theory may be put.”

Williams’ latest book, promoted by Book Vine Press, details how the author grappled with awe-inspiring coincidences in his life and studied pertinent material to develop a reasonable psychodynamic explanation of synchronicity.

This must-read book also illustrates how the author values each individual’s creative abilities to manage his or her own chaos.


About Book Vine Press:

Book Vine Press(BVP) is an Illinois-based hybrid publishing company. We are a member of the Independent Book Publishers Association(IBPA) and accredited with the Better Business Bureau(BBB). Book Vine Press was created by an author for authors with a combined 18 years of publishing and marketing experience. We provide authors with the most affordable and competitive book publishing-related services with 100% continuous support.

