Kernwerk® Functional Training App now available in the UK & US

COLOGNE, NORTHRHINE-WESTPHALIA, GERMANY, April 26, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Full functional training – without limits.Kernwerkis based on the premise that real functional training can only be effective if you have the opportunity to train at any time and in any place - whether in the gym, on a business trip or outdoors. The motto is: Tell your coach which equipment (kettlebells, dumbbells, barbell, etc.) and which possibilities (space for running, pull-up bar, gymnastic rings, etc.) you have available right now, and the AI generates the individually suitable workout based on today's "Daily Workout". In addition to the available equipment and the local possibilities, the personal fitness level is also considered when creating the workout.Combination of real trainers and AI.The Kernwerkapp offers a globally unique combination of real trainers and a very special AI. This allows all athletes at any fitness level and at any training location to train with limitless flexibility and maximum effectiveness, with or without equipment. What makes it special are the following two elements:(1) Our professional team of coaches & sports scientists around head coach Björn Müller creates a new and unique "Daily Workout" for every day. Each Daily Workout is only available on this one calendar day. This is how we combine professional training planning with maximum variety in training and prevent boredom.(2) The AI in our app customizes the Daily Workout before each workout to each athlete's personal performance, equipment, and local capabilities: Before each workout, they can tell "live" what options are available to them at the time. Common equipment combinations can be saved in equipment profiles (e.g. "at home" or "gym"). Through feedback after each workout, our AI gets to know the fitness level of the users better and better and adapts the Daily Workouts to the individual strengths and weaknesses.We pick up everyone where they are at. No matter if beginner, advanced or competitive athlete. All athletes tell us how many times a week they can train, and we create the optimal workout for them for each day. It doesn't matter on which days you train. We make sure that every training session is the best for the athletes and that they achieve maximum effects.Through the Daily Workout principle, all members of our community train together on each training day - even though everyone is doing their workout at their own personal level. We motivate each other, we train on our terms, and we get a little better together every day. No excuses. No limits.#trainLimitlessRoots in Germany, now also available in the USA and English-speaking countries.Kernwerkwas founded in Germany in 2017 and has become a real force in functional training in its home market as well as in Austria and Switzerland. The name stands for:• “KERN” {noun} The center and core of a matter.• „WERK“ {noun} A result created by passion and hard work.CEO Florian Petri emphasizes how seriously the 10-person team takes fitness:“Even though we deliver our training via an app, we see ourselves as real coaches. We offer full-fledged functional training and are not limited to bodyweight training. We don't want you looking for shortcuts. We want to help you get there faster. We are very excited to now work with athletes in other parts of the world and grow our community“.Core Facts• KernwerkKernwerkstarted as a project in 2015; the company was founded in Germany in 2017.• The app offers real functional training - and that with a globally unique AI that tailors each workout individually.• The team consists of 10 members and continues to grow.• The app is available since April 15 available in the UK, the EU and the US in English (except for the knowledge articles).• A membership costso $39.99 for 3 monthso $69.99 for 6 months oro $99.99 for 12 months.• In total, there are over 1,500 positive German-language reviews with an average of 4.6 stars across App Store, Play Store and Facebook.• The app has already been downloaded thousands of times in the USA in the first few days.

What is Kernwerk (english subtitles)