TRAXSTAR RELEASES QATRAX LIMS VERSION 6
TraxStar Technologies LLC proudly presents version 6 of QATrax LIMS.WALNUT CREEK, CA, UNITED STATES , April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TraxStar Technologies LLC is announcing the release of QATrax LIMS V6, recognized worldwide as the leader in lab information management system software for discrete manufacturing. QATrax LIMS V6 is the next generation of QATrax, a laboratory information management system proven to improve productivity, quality, and efficiency.
QATrax V6 platform is the basis for TraxStar's enterprise laboratory platform, which unifies the lab functions into one Laboratory Information Management System (LIMS). TraxStar’s LIMS is the most adaptable and feature-rich solution. It's proven to work for discrete manufacturing labs in electrical, industrial, mechanical, retail products, and similar environments.
The enterprise laboratory platform is adaptable to any business, and customers range from single labs to global organizations. The new QATrax V6 LIMS increases system performance and more regulatory data integrity capabilities. It offers a multitude of new functionality that improves both the end-user experience and engineering\lab workflow.
The areas of emphasis for QATrax V6 include;
- End-user ease of use
- System performance
- Enhancements using the QATrax APIs to new requesting,
operator, and report builder modules, amongst others.
These updates provide greater flexibility and productivity for users in the laboratory environment. With this release, TraxStar reaffirms its commitment to delivering innovative solutions that meet the ever-changing needs of its customers and test labs. This allows for the most effective LIMS software while getting more accomplished in less time.
About TraxStar Technologies, LLC.
TraxStar Technologies is the worldwide leader in Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) in discrete manufacturing. TraxStar Technologies is a global software development company specializing in test lab management and scheduling software. TraxStar has decades of development, and QATrax, its flagship product, is used by some of the largest manufacturers in the world.
Founded over 25 years ago, the company is headquartered in Walnut Creek, California with worldwide support for customers 24/7.
For more information, visit the QATrax website at www.TraxStar.com.
