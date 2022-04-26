Governor Phil Scott Appoints Daniel Richardson to Vermont Superior Court

Montpelier, Vt. - Governor Phil Scott today announced his appointment of Daniel Richardson, of Burlington, to the Vermont Superior Court.

“Dan has demonstrated a deep commitment to service and a dedication to Vermont throughout his career,” said Governor Scott. “I’m confident he will continue his good work in this new role, and I appreciate his willingness to serve.”

Richardson was appointed last August as city attorney and corporate counsel for the City of Burlington. Prior to this role, Richardson was a partner at Tarrant, Gillies & Shems for 16 years, where he represented a number of individuals, businesses, and municipalities. During that time, Richardson also served in a number of volunteer roles including, Ward 3 city councilor for the City of Montpelier, chair of the Montpelier Development Review Board, president of the Vermont Bar Association, president of the Vermont Bar Foundation, president of the Green Mountain Council of the BSA, and a member of the Access to Justice Coalition.

“I am grateful to Governor Scott for this opportunity, and I look forward to continuing my public service career as a Superior Court Judge,” said Richardson. “The Judiciary has an obligation to ensure fair and equal access to justice under the law to all Vermonters. I promise to work tirelessly to further this weighty responsibility.”

Richardson also served as an adjunct professor at the Vermont Law School where he taught municipal law and as an acting judge and special master at Washington Superior Court where he heard small claims court cases, particularly consumer debt collection cases. Prior to his private practice, Richardson served as a law clerk at Chittenden Superior Court to the Honorable Matthew I. Katz, the Honorable Richard Norton, and by special assignment to the Honorable Geoffrey Crawford.

Richardson holds a Bachelor of Arts, summa cum laude and Phi Beta Kappa in Philosophy, English Literature, and Writing from Ohio Wesleyan University and a Juris Doctorate, magna cum laude, from Vermont Law School where he was editor in chief of the Vermont Law Review.

Click here for a photograph of Richardson.

