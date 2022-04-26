Submit Release
AG Derek Schmidt statement on legislative approval of elected county sheriff constitutional amendment

KANSAS, April 26 - TOPEKA – (April 26, 2022) – Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt issued the following statement on today’s final legislative approval of a proposed state constitutional amendment regarding the office of county sheriff:

“The office of sheriff has deep historical roots, and the longstanding practice of election rather than appointment makes sheriffs uniquely accountable to the people. I commend the large bipartisan majorities in the Legislature for giving Kansas voters the opportunity to enshrine the elected office of sheriff in our state constitution, and I look forward to supporting and campaigning for this amendment this fall.”

House Concurrent Resolution 5022 today passed the House of Representatives 91-31 and previously passed the Senate 39-1. It will appear on the November 2022 general election ballot, when Kansas voters will decide whether to adopt it as part of the Kansas Constitution.

