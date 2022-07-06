Submit Release
Gibbs Williams’ newly released “Oedipus from Miami Beach” is a compelling handbook that’s written based on a true story

Dr Gibbs Williams

Book 1

Book 2

“Oedipus from Miami Beach” from Book Vine Press author Dr Gibbs Williams is a gripping account that aims to bring readers away from pathological narcissism.

I am especially indebted to Baruch Spinoza for accurately describing my core psychological issue.”
— Dr Gibbs WIlliams
PALATINE, ILLINOIS, USA, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Oedipus from Miami Beach” an insightful story that may be viewed as a realistic and informative picture of the author’s slow but steady transition from being a psychological “prisoner” suffering from pathological narcissism and dissociation to a more balanced and healthy sense of self. “Oedipus from Miami Beach” is the creation of published author Dr Gibbs Williams, a psychoanalyst who has published four books.

Williams writes, “I am thankful that many past and present profound thinkers have provided concepts utilised as psychological ‘tools’ during psychoanalytic treatment in the service of organising my own and others’ personal chaos. I am especially indebted to Baruch Spinoza for accurately describing my core psychological issue.”

Published by Book Vine Press, Dr Gibbs Williams’ new book provides notions that are used as psychological ‘tools’ during psychoanalysis sessions therapy in the service of arranging the author’s internal disorder and the personal turmoil of others.

Readers of this journal may notice that, while their specific inner journey is unique, they are likely to feel a connection with the writer and everyone else who has taken a comparable psychoanalytic trip.


