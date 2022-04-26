Submit Release
Mackay Fish Hatchery Pole Building

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by the Idaho Department of Fish and Game, 600 South Walnut, PO Box 25, Boise, Idaho 83707, until 2:00 p.m., prevailing local time, on May 10, 2022 for DFG Project No. 2022-112, Mackay Hatchery Pole Building. Bids mailed to the PO Box must arrive before 7:00 a.m. on the above date.

Proposals will be opened and publicly read at the above hour and date. Bid results will be emailed to those who submit a bid.

The project consists of constructing a pole building.  The building will be 48’ x 32’ at Mackay Hatchery, 4848 N 5600 W, Mackay, ID 83251.  Work includes design and drawings by Contractor-hired design professional to meet local and state codes, site work, electrical, and doors.

A pre-bid tour of the project (highly recommended) will be held at Mackay Fish Hatchery on May 3, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. Mountain Time.  Contact the Engineering Services Program, (208) 334-3730 by May 2, 2022 to make arrangements to attend this tour.

Specifications, proposal forms and other information are on file for examination at the following locations:

 

Idaho Fish and Game

Engineering Services Program

208-334-3730

crystal.christensen@idfg.idaho.gov

 

Abadan Reprographics

800-572-3706

planroom@abadanplancenter.com

 

Associated General Contractors

208-344-2531

planroom@idahoagc.org

 

Dodge / Blue Book Construction

877-784-9556

projectdata@construction.com

dodge.docs@construction.com

 

Construct Connect

877-889-5404

content@constructconnect.com

 

Spokane Regional Plan Center

509-328-9600

projectinfo@plancenter.net

 

A bid bond in the amount of 5% of the bid is required if total bid is equal to or greater than $50,000.

Documents may be obtained for bidding purposes from the Department of Fish and Game, Engineering Services Program, (208) 334-3730.  No deposit is required.

A Public Works Contractors License for the State of Idaho is required of the successful bidder at the time of bid opening if total bid is equal to or greater than $50,000.  Include names and Public Works License number on Sub-Contractor List as part of bid. Include names and Public Works License number on Sub-Contractor List as part of bid if total project value is greater than $50,000.

CLINT WORTHINGTON

ENGINEERING SERVICES PROGRAM MANAGER

IDAHO DEPARTMENT OF FISH AND GAME

END OF ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

 

