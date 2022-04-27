We Insure Continues Rapid National Expansion, Opens New Agency in Frisco, Texas
Customer service has always been my niche,”JACKSONVILLE , FL, USA, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We Insure, an independent insurance franchise company, announced today the opening of We Insure Dallas.
— Dina Haxhiu
With years of experience in the insurance industry, Dina Haxhiu, Agent in Charge, is eager to combine her experience and knowledge of the local community to make the insurance journey effortless for clients. “Customer service has always been my niche,” Haxhiu says. “I’m committed to service, integrity and professionalism when it comes to providing our clients an experience that exceeds expectations. We Insure also offers a great opportunity to grow and network.”
We Insure Chief Development Officer Chris Pflueger adds: “We Insure offers full support in operations, technology and marketing, which allows franchise partners to focus on delivering superior service to their customers and growing those relationships.”
We Insure is experiencing high demand from entrepreneurs for its innovative franchise insurance offering. The Florida-based company was created by a former captive agent with a mission to tackle the insurance industry’s biggest challenges. Philip Visali, CEO of We Insure, accomplished this by bringing together the best in choice from independent agencies along with the superior back-end support of captive models. Ten years later, We Insure has partnerships with the top carriers, and agents have access to more than 100 total markets, to provide customers with the ultimate experience of choice and lower rates. The company has deeply invested in state-of-the-art support systems and IT infrastructure to provide agents with seamless servicing so they can focus on developing customer relationships.
We Insure was identified by independent research firm Franchise Business Review (FBR) as one of the Top 100 Low-cost Franchises in 2020 and as one of the Top 200 Best Franchises to Buy in 2021. FBR’s recognition was based on franchisee satisfaction rankings.
About We Insure
We Insure is a national insurance company that’s disrupting the industry with an innovative business model focused on customer experience and exceptional agent support. The franchise offers unprecedented access to carriers and complete operational, IT, service and marketing support to its agency owners. We Insure is expanding rapidly across the U.S. with more than 200 retail locations. For more information about franchise opportunities, visit weinsurefranchise.com. For general information, visit weinsuregroup.com.
Dina Haxhiu, Agent in Charge
We Insure Dallas
+1 469-731-8196
email us here