C-Arms Market Size is Projected to Reach US$ 2,712.0 Million by 2027 | IMARC Group

The global C-arms market size reached US$ 2,023.7 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 2,712.0 Million by 2027, CAGR of 4.50% during 2022-27.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, USA, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global C-arms market reached a value of US$ 2,023.7 Million in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach a value of US$ 2,712.0 Million by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 4.50% during 2022-2027.

C-arms represent the non-invasive devices that are utilized for fluoroscopic intraoperative imaging during complicated surgical and emergency care procedures. They assist in visualizing kidney drainage, neurostimulation, gastroenterology, percutaneous valve replacements, abdominal and thoracic aortic aneurysm repair, etc. Moreover, C-arms have radiographic and image intensifiers capabilities, which aid in providing high-resolution X-ray images and allow surgeons to monitor the progress of surgery in real-time. Consequently, they are extensively utilized in the fields of traumatology, orthopedics, cardiology, vascular surgery, pain management, neurology, etc., across the globe.

C-Arms Market Trends and Drivers:

The inflating demand for surgical interventions, on account of the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, including arthritis, cancer, diabetes, etc., is primarily driving the C-arms market. In line with this, the increasing consumer inclination towards minimally invasive (MI) procedures is further catalyzing the market growth.

Additionally, the widespread adoption of C-arm computed tomography (CT) that helps in addressing the need for three-dimensional (3D) imaging of cardiac anatomy in hospitals is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Besides this, the growing investments in R&D activities aimed at developing advanced mini-C-arms with a smaller footprint and enhanced mobility are also augmenting the global market.

Furthermore, the introduction of numerous advanced product variants that combine excellent image quality and provide versatility, easy operability, efficiency, convenience, etc., while simplifying the overall clinical workflow in various fields of practice, is anticipated to fuel the C-arms market over the forecasted period.

Global C-Arms Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

AADCO Medical Inc., Allengers Medical Systems Limited, BPL Medical Technologies, Canon Inc., ECOTRON Co. Ltd., FUJIFILM Corporation, General Electric Company, Hologic Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., MS Westfalia GmbH, Shimadzu Corporation, Siemens AG, SternMed GmbH and Ziehm Imaging GmbH.

The report has segmented the market on the basis of region, type, technology, application and end user.

Breakup by Type:

• Mobile C-arms

• Fixed C-arms

Breakup by Technology:

• Image Intensifiers

• Flat Panel

Breakup by Application:

• Cardiology

• Gastroenterology

• Neurology

• Orthopedics and Trauma

• Oncology

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Hospitals

• Diagnostic Centres

• Speciality Clinics

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

