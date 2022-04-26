Michigan Congressional Candidate stuns GOP on the last day of filing to be on the ballot
Since March of 2021, I have campaigned for the United States House of Representatives.NEW BUFFALO, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For most candidates running for higher office, April 19, 2022, was D-Day of sorts. When Michigan’s (the new fifth) 5th District Republican Congressional Candidate Ezra Scott showed up at 2:15 PM at the Secretary of State’s office in Lansing with petitions in hand, he withdrew his name from the Republican Party. He said he would be back in July to file as an Independent.
When asked about this incredible political conversion, Mr. Scott responded. “Driving up to Lansing today, I couldn’t help but think about my last year on the campaign trail. I can honestly tell you; I can’t remember how many people told me, “there is no difference today in the political parties; what makes you different?” “The more I thought about it, the more I tend to agree with them. Candidates today get elected as a Democrat or Republican, then they owe their allegiance to that particular party. They forget about WHO it is they serve.
They are more interested in keeping their jobs than doing their job.” “We have that very Representative in Washington for the 5th District today. He is more interested in appeasing the party, lobbyists, and Political Action Committees than his constituents.”
Did you get enough signatures on petitions to register? “Oh yeah, I had a year, plus I had contracted with a professional canvassing company. Yes, I had more than enough signatures to be on the ballot.”
Have you had any response to your decision to run as an Independent? Yes, and I dare say, my phone has blown up for the past several days, and nearly every call has been positive. The fact is, Michiganders and the Constituents of the 5th District are sick and tired of the status quo. They want profound change, and I will give it to them.” “The entire purpose of this is to return the power to We the People, not we the Republican or Democrat Party.”
“Our citizens today do not feel represented; they feel used, and I am to do my part in my District to change that.”
#####
Ken Crow
Ezra Scott for Congress
+51 54 235152
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter