Hummingbirds AI gets to the finals at Vision Tank 2022 Competition
The award-winning innovation hub will fight for first place at Vision Tank Start-up Competition with their video-based biometrics technology, GuacamoleID.UNITED STATES, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hummingbirds AI gets to the finals at Vision Tank 2022 Competition
The award-winning innovation hub will be battling to get first place at Vision Tank Start-Up Competition with their frame-by-frame face verification platform, GuacamoleID.
Hummingbirds AI was selected as one of the five finalists for the Vision Tank Start-Up Competition. The event showcases the best new ventures that are solving real-world problems by creating innovations fueled by visual AI, and computer vision.
In this competition that is part of the 2022 Embedded Vision Summit and will take place on May 18th, Hummingbirds AI will be pitching GuacamoleID, to a panel of judges. Finalists will be judged based on: technology innovation, business plan, team and business opportunity.
During the event, those who made it to the finals can win the Judges’ Award or the Audience Choice Award. The winner of the Vision Tank Judges’ Award receives a $5,000 cash prize, and both winners receive a one-year membership in the Edge AI and Vision Alliance. They’ll also benefit from one-on-one advice from the judges, as well as valuable introductions to potential investors, customers, employees and suppliers.
Hummingbirds AI´s user authentication platform, GuacamoleID, was distinguished as one of the newest innovation startups among the computer vision and visual AI market that will be part of this contest. GuacamoleID is an on-device multi-factor authentication solution that protects employees' devices against unauthorized access through frame-by-frame face verification.
The application continuously matches the faces in front of the computer with authorized ones; and blocks the screen when unauthorized users are detected. All the data and video processing takes place in the device without the need of data traveling outside and ensuring maximum security and privacy.
Hummingbirds AI is an award-winning innovation hub, creating cutting-edge computer vision solutions empowering enterprises in information security, biometrics and automation of business processes and Guacamole is the privacy-first biometric platform that secures endpoints and transactions for enterprises. The only continuous Video-based biometrics system delivering the most reliable, accurate non-invasive facial matching technology.
GuacamoleID was successfully launched in CES 2022 and portrayed at the Annual Information Security Report by Pitchbook with its passwordless AI technology. Hummingbirds AI had also the pleasure to be part of the Artificial Intelligence Robotics and Voice Technology Category at the SXSW Pitch Festival 2022 with this new technology.
Natalia Pyra
Hummingbirds.ai
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other