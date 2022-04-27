Enginuity Power Systems and Bradford White Corporation Enter Into a Strategic Development Collaboration
Enginuity Power Systems is an award-winning technology company revolutionizing the distributed energy generation market.
Bradford White Corp. is a full-line manufacturer of residential, commercial and industrial water heaters, boilers and storage tanks.
Award-winning appliance innovator and leading American water heating manufacturer join forces to advance carbon reducing private generation technology
Enginuity CEO, Jacques Beaudry-Losique, explained, “Our partnership with Bradford White is a key milestone for Enginuity’s commercialization pathway. Integrating Bradford White’s technology into our award-winning E|ONE, reinforces the high-quality product engineering and functionality of this innovative private generation appliance that is designed to heat water, heat homes, and generate electricity for energy storage.”
This new partnership between Enginuity and Bradford White reflects their shared commitment to creating energy efficient, resilient, and sustainable home and small business private generation appliances. As the 2020 & 2021 Energy Star® Partner of the Year, Bradford White brings global leadership and domain expertise in energy savings appliances which support Enginuity’s commercialization pathway.
“We are excited to be partnering with Enginuity on this innovative technology and advance our existing portfolio of research projects which drive improvements in energy efficiency,” said Bruce Hill, Senior Vice President and CTO, Bradford White Corporation. “We continue to invest in advanced R&D and develop new technologies that support our commitment to find new and interesting ways to improve efficiency. Working with Enginuity to help commercialize this technology certainly meets those criteria.”
Enginuity CEO, Jacques Beaudry-Losique added, “We look forward to a long-term strategic collaboration with Bradford White who brings manufacturing, engineering and channel distribution expertise to our core business and will prove to be a valuable partner when the E|ONE product launches in early 2024.”
About Bradford White Corporation
Bradford White Corp. is a full-line manufacturer of residential, commercial and industrial water heaters, boilers and storage tanks. The company maintains headquarters in Ambler, Pennsylvania, and has manufacturing facilities in Middleville, Michigan; Niles, Michigan; and Rochester, New Hampshire; and distribution and training centers in Halton Hills, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit www.bradfordwhitecorporation.com.
About Enginuity Power Systems
Enginuity Power Systems is an award-winning technology company revolutionizing the distributed energy generation market. Committed to advancing energy efficiency and sustainability, Enginuity is inventing new technologies for homes, commercial businesses, and military applications that enable private power generation for cleaner energy, resiliency, and energy cost savings. For more information, visit www.enginuitypowersystems.com.
Brian Hoek
Pinstripes Media, LLC
+1 301-787-3743
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Enginuity Power Systems - E|ONE