Submit Release
News Search

There were 818 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,340 in the last 365 days.

Enginuity Power Systems and Bradford White Corporation Enter Into a Strategic Development Collaboration

Enginuity Power Systems is an award-winning technology company revolutionizing the distributed energy generation market.

Bradford White Corp. is a full-line manufacturer of residential, commercial and industrial water heaters, boilers and storage tanks.

Distributors, installers, and homeowners are very excited about the plan to offer the E|ONE in a variety of colors. Whole home comfort can reflect personality and a verve for life!

Award-winning appliance innovator and leading American water heating manufacturer join forces to advance carbon reducing private generation technology

Our partnership with Bradford White is a key milestone for Enginuity’s commercialization pathway.”
— Jacques Beaudry-Losique, Chief Executive Officer, Enginuity Power Systems
ALEXANDRIA, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Enginuity Power Systems, Inc. (Enginuity), an award-winning private generation technology company, announces a strategic development partnership with Bradford White Corporation, an industry-leading manufacturer of water heaters, boilers and storage tanks. Together, the companies will develop and advance a private generation combined heat and power water heater system utilizing Enginuity’s patented energy efficient internal combustion engine as the power source for driving an electric generator and heat for heating water using a customized Bradford White water tank.

Enginuity CEO, Jacques Beaudry-Losique, explained, “Our partnership with Bradford White is a key milestone for Enginuity’s commercialization pathway. Integrating Bradford White’s technology into our award-winning E|ONE, reinforces the high-quality product engineering and functionality of this innovative private generation appliance that is designed to heat water, heat homes, and generate electricity for energy storage.”

This new partnership between Enginuity and Bradford White reflects their shared commitment to creating energy efficient, resilient, and sustainable home and small business private generation appliances. As the 2020 & 2021 Energy Star® Partner of the Year, Bradford White brings global leadership and domain expertise in energy savings appliances which support Enginuity’s commercialization pathway.

“We are excited to be partnering with Enginuity on this innovative technology and advance our existing portfolio of research projects which drive improvements in energy efficiency,” said Bruce Hill, Senior Vice President and CTO, Bradford White Corporation.  “We continue to invest in advanced R&D and develop new technologies that support our commitment to find new and interesting ways to improve efficiency.  Working with Enginuity to help commercialize this technology certainly meets those criteria.”

Enginuity CEO, Jacques Beaudry-Losique added, “We look forward to a long-term strategic collaboration with Bradford White who brings manufacturing, engineering and channel distribution expertise to our core business and will prove to be a valuable partner when the E|ONE product launches in early 2024.”

About Bradford White Corporation

Bradford White Corp. is a full-line manufacturer of residential, commercial and industrial water heaters, boilers and storage tanks. The company maintains headquarters in Ambler, Pennsylvania, and has manufacturing facilities in Middleville, Michigan; Niles, Michigan; and Rochester, New Hampshire; and distribution and training centers in Halton Hills, Ontario, Canada. For more information, visit www.bradfordwhitecorporation.com.

About Enginuity Power Systems

Enginuity Power Systems is an award-winning technology company revolutionizing the distributed energy generation market. Committed to advancing energy efficiency and sustainability, Enginuity is inventing new technologies for homes, commercial businesses, and military applications that enable private power generation for cleaner energy, resiliency, and energy cost savings. For more information, visit www.enginuitypowersystems.com.

Brian Hoek
Pinstripes Media, LLC
+1 301-787-3743
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

Enginuity Power Systems - E|ONE

You just read:

Enginuity Power Systems and Bradford White Corporation Enter Into a Strategic Development Collaboration

Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Environment, Manufacturing, Military Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.