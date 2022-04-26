PRIVATE INVESTIGATIONS COMPANY CSI SECURE SOLUTIONS ANNOUNCES NEW DIVISION SPECIALIZING IN INSURANCE FRAUD
Mr Connolly as an Investigative consultant is an expert in the areas of telemarketing and business development while maintaining a vast network across many Fortune 1000 companies”FT LAUDERDALE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CSI Secure Solutions has announced a new company division specializing in Insurance Fraud investigations. NY based Mike Connolly who has been in the Security and Investigations Industry for 40 + years working in various C level capacities has been requested by the Founder of CSI ,Chris Cavallo to lead the business development and marketing efforts. Mr Connolly as an Investigative consultant is an expert in the areas of telemarketing and business development while maintaining a vast network within many Fortune 1000 companies. As an Investigative Consultant, Mr Connolly will lead the efforts to connect and explain the service offerings to Claims Adjusters, SIU Directors, Litigation Attorneys,HR Directors and other organizations especially in the areas of personal injuries, workers compensation ,healthcare and other fraud related claims. On a personal note MIke Connolly was Chris Cavallo's mentor when Chris first entered the Security/Investigations industry also some 40 + yrs ago. Mike and Chris had many successful years working together so they are both excited to be working together at this stage in their careers and sharing their wealth of knowledge with their present and future clientele.
— Chris Cavallo
CSI-Secure Solutions is a family-owned and operated business specializing in private investigations and consulting services. The founder Chris Cavallo has operated various companies in the South Florida Market and Latin America for the past 40 + years with headquarters in Ft Lauderdale Florida.
In the areas of private investigations, CSI-Secure Solutions provides such services as Litigation Support for Attorneys, Corporate Investigations ,Surveillance Operations, OSINT Research, Insurance Fraud in such areas as Workers Compensation Claims, Personal Injury ,Healthcare/Medical Fraud ,Witness location and interviews and Hidden Asset investigations ! CSI-Secure Solutions has a global investigative network that reaches most continents, so there are very few places that CSI cannot operate in or access information from. With Private Investigators coverage in 40 + states many of the investigators have either prior law enforcement experience or have individual specialties in the areas of services that CSI provides. CSI-Secure Solutions believes that their integrity and reputation is not only based on over 40 + years of experience but also on being truthful and totally committed to attention to detail with the goal in every investigation to deliver complete customer satisfaction !
CHRIS CAVALLO
CSI Secure Solutions,llc
+1 9546503288
