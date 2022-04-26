Healthworks, Inc. Adds to it's Cardiovascular Education Team
In expansion of Education Team, Healthworks, Inc., Adds Tifane Voras and Kendall Nissley as Clinical Nurse Educators
We believe our education, training, and precepting programs have demonstrated their value especially when it comes to the recruitment, inclusion, and retention of cardiovascular professionals.”DOUGLASSVILLE, PENNSYLVANIA , UNITED STATES, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cardiovascular Specialty Company, Healthworks, Inc., announced the promotion of Tifane Voras, RN, BSN, and Kendall Nissley RN, RCIS, as its new Clinical Nurse Educators. Voras and Nissley’s primary role will focus on the creation, management, and delivery of educational solutions to our hospital and medical practice clients. The Clinical Nurse Educator will also provide staffing support in the invasive cardiovascular lab environment. Voras and Nissley have years of experience in the invasive cardiovascular setting and are enthusiastic about sharing their knowledge with others.
“The subspecialty of Interventional Cardiology requires nurses and technologists to function on a multifaceted platform. The staffing exigency of healthcare professionals with Interventional Cardiology credentials and experience has afforded our private practice the opportunity to provide education to those of all skillsets both locally as well as nationwide. As a member of the Healthworks family for over 10 years, I am humbled and honored to continue my tenure in the role of clinical nurse educator and nurse planner.” Voras is an experienced registered nurse having worked over 16 years in interventional cardiology, radiology, neurology, and electrophysiology lab settings. Voras has also worked for Abbott Vascular as a Senior Clinical Specialist and is currently enrolled in Master of Science, Nursing at Duquesne University.
Before joining Healthworks in 2017, Nissley last worked at Lancaster General Hospital in Lancaster, PA as Registered Cardiovascular Invasive Specialist. That same year, Nissley earned an associate degree in Nursing from Pennsylvania College of Health Sciences. "I’m excited to share my experience, and help others learn to love invasive cardiology" shared Nissley.
“There is a great deal of excitement with Tifane and Kendall joining the education team” said Vice President, Consulting & Client Solutions, Doreen Bearden, MBA-HA, BSN, RN. “Hospitals are struggling to hire and retain specialized staff amid the aftermath of COVID-19 and the well documented nursing shortage. We believe our education, training, and precepting programs have demonstrated their value especially when it comes to the recruitment, inclusion, and retention of cardiovascular professionals.”
About Healthworks. Healthworks, Inc., is a private practice Healthcare Professional Organization based in Douglassville, PA, specializing in the utilization of technical and nursing personnel in cardiovascular clinical settings including hospitals and physician group practices. The company, founded in 1997, offers a number of contingent staffing services that range from per diem coverage to comprehensive departmental outsourcing, as well as clinical educational services and solutions in the areas of invasive and non-invasive cardiology, electrophysiology, and vascular interventions.
