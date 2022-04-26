Submit Release
News Search

There were 807 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,470 in the last 365 days.

AG Pax­ton and Mis­souri AG Schmitt Hold Press Con­fer­ence Fol­low­ing SCO­TUS Argu­ments in ​“Remain in Mex­i­co” Case

Attorney General Paxton held a press conference with Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt following oral arguments before the U.S. Supreme Court in Texas v. Biden, a case jointly filed by Texas and Missouri in 2021 over the Biden Administration’s cancellation of the “Remain in Mexico” policy. The Trump-era policy was put in place to control the surge of illegal aliens at the southern border.  

Texas and Missouri previously obtained a permanent injunction in federal district court, and successfully defended it at both the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals and when the federal government requested the Supreme Court to stay the injunction. 

Attorney General Paxton announced his 10th border-related lawsuit against the Biden administration last week, seeking an order requiring it to keep Title 42 restrictions in place. In fiscal year 2021, the U.S. Border Patrol saw 1.7 million encounters with illegal immigrants, the highest on record, with a total of 913,326 lbs. of drug seizures. These numbers are expected to skyrocket if the administration continues its efforts to rescind the “Remain in Mexico” and Title 42 policies.

You just read:

AG Pax­ton and Mis­souri AG Schmitt Hold Press Con­fer­ence Fol­low­ing SCO­TUS Argu­ments in ​“Remain in Mex­i­co” Case

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.