Attorney General Paxton held a press conference with Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt following oral arguments before the U.S. Supreme Court in Texas v. Biden, a case jointly filed by Texas and Missouri in 2021 over the Biden Administration’s cancellation of the “Remain in Mexico” policy. The Trump-era policy was put in place to control the surge of illegal aliens at the southern border.

Texas and Missouri previously obtained a permanent injunction in federal district court, and successfully defended it at both the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals and when the federal government requested the Supreme Court to stay the injunction.

Attorney General Paxton announced his 10th border-related lawsuit against the Biden administration last week, seeking an order requiring it to keep Title 42 restrictions in place. In fiscal year 2021, the U.S. Border Patrol saw 1.7 million encounters with illegal immigrants, the highest on record, with a total of 913,326 lbs. of drug seizures. These numbers are expected to skyrocket if the administration continues its efforts to rescind the “Remain in Mexico” and Title 42 policies.