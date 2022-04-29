Equator Appliances Launches Innovative Portable Induction Cooktops

Single and Dual Burner Cooktops

The single and dual-burner models give customers ample flexibility when preparing meals on-the-go.

HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Equator Appliances is thrilled to announce the release of two brand new Portable Induction Cooktops. Model PIC 100 (single-burner) and PIC 200N (dual-burner) are lightweight units that can be used both indoors and outdoors. For those who are unfamiliar with the concept, induction cooking is a fast, safe, and precise technology that uses a magnetic field below the glass cooktop to transfer current directly to the cookware.

“Our Portable Induction Cooktops use clean electricity with no release of toxins, and have an efficient energy transfer of 84%,” stated Nick Matthews, of Equator Appliances. “These powerful cooktops can boil six cups of water within two minutes, and are easy-to-use indoors and outdoors.”

The 11-inch, 1400W single-burner model is freestanding, which is ideal for small spaces (such as RVs and compact kitchen counters). It weighs a mere 6.5 pounds, and uses a powerful copper coil that sends magnetic energy directly to the cookware. Pots of up to 10"x10" fit comfortably on the burner. This Portable Induction Cooktop is available in five dynamic colors (black, blue, copper, lilac, and silver), making it effortless to coordinate with one’s decor.

Providing even greater capabilities, the PIC 200N model features dual burners with controls and digital LED display for each burner. This design is perfect for individuals who plan on heating multiple items simultaneously on a regular basis. Sharing many of the same characteristics as the single-burner unit, users enjoy this model’s energy efficiency, six heat levels, auto shut-off safety feature, and easy-to-clean ceramic glass surface. Both the single-burner and dual-burner units are compatible with most cookware that has a magnetic base (such as iron), enamel-coated steel pots, and cast iron pots. No special induction cookware is required. Pricing starts at $179 and available on Amazon, Home Depot, Lowes, Wayfair, Overstock among others and from the Equator Advanced Appliances website.

About Equator Appliances

Equator Advanced Appliances was founded in 1991. Its product line includes laundry machines, dishwashers, refrigerators, wine coolers, and other essential home appliances. The company’s groundbreaking eco-friendly products have been featured over 1,000 times in the media, including Fortune, Popular Mechanics, Better Homes and Gardens, the Wall Street Journal, and Oprah.