New C.H.A.T. Campaign Aims To Reduce Heart Attacks, Strokes, And Amputations
C.H.A.T. poster to be hung in clinics across America to reduce heart attacks, strokes, and amputations.
The Way To My Heart is the largest high-touch advocacy and support community in the world for peripheral artery disease patients
The campaign is during "National Minority Health" and "Limb Loss Awareness" month to urge head-to-toe vascular assessments, especially in minority communities.SAN RAFAEL, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Patient Advocacy organizations, The Way To my Heart (501(c)(3)) and CSI’s Take A Stand Against Amputation® launch a new campaign to save life and limb. The “Let’s C.H.A.T.” campaign encourage a holistic diagnostic approach to vascular health. C.H.A.T. is an acronym for: Carotids, Heart, Abdomen, and Toes. Physicians can perform an initial and regular vascular assessment using a basic stethoscope, something all physicians have at their fingertips or around their neck.
C: Check the neck arteries, known as CAROTIDS, for a bruit, indicating turbulent flow can detect early risk of stroke.
H: Checking the HEART for rhythm, rate, and valve health could detect early risk for heart attack.
A: Checking for a bruit in the ABDOMEN could detect early risk for aneurysm.
T: And the TOES are a reminder of the importance of checking a patient’s foot and leg pulses to detect early risk for a ‘leg attack’ caused by restricted flow in the leg arteries known as P.A.D., which could lead to amputation.
The timing if this launch of the “Let’s C.H.A.T.” campaign is important as it coincides with April’s “Limb Loss Awareness Month” and “National Minority Health Month.” Three-in-five heart attack sufferers have plaque build-up in the arteries, known as Peripheral Artery Disease. One-in-five adults over age 60, one-in-three-diabetics over age 50, and three in five heart attack sufferers have P.A.D. but most don't know it until it's too late, if at all, and heart attack, stroke, and amputate are imminent. The most at-risk are minority communities with low socioeconomic status. They have the highest rates of heart attacks, strokes, and especially amputations. Symptoms of leg pain, leg cramps, neuropathy, numbness, and tingling are often brushed off as part of aging, diabetes, sciatica, or fibromyalgia. If only physicians would perform a full vascular assessment from head-to-tie, life and limb might be saved.
The goal of the “Let’s C.H.A.T.” campaign is to kickstart the conversation between patients and their doctors about early testing and early appropriate treatment might reduce the 1.5 million annual heart attacks and strokes as well as the nearly 200,000 annual PAD-related amputations. The highest risk individuals are those in the African American and Hispanic communities who have the highest rates of preventable P.A.D. related amputations and other vascular complications.
CSI’s Take A Stand Against Amputation® patient advocacy program is making “Let’s C.H.A.T” posters available at no cost to clinics. Physicians can simply ask their CSI sales representatives for “Let’s C.H.A.T.” posters! They can also download the posters in a .pdf from the “For Physicians” section of the www.standagainstamputation.com website.
Let’s save life & limb together!
About The Way To My Heart
The Way To My Heart is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) nonprofit providing education, advocacy, and support for more than 10,000 P.A.D. patients around the world. It's high-touch approach is successful in getting patients to the right physician and complying with lifestyle modifications to delay procedures and prolong procedure results. The Way To My Heart is on the front lines with physicians and at vascular conferences around the world to keep knowledge current in order to best help P.A.D. patients get timely, effective care. Its efforts are dramatically reducing healthcare costs by eliminating unnecessary amputation and improving patient outcomes.
About Take A Stand Against Amputation
Take A Stand Against Amputation is a national, year-round campaign supported by Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., St. Paul, Minnesota. At its centerpiece, the campaign utilizes a website—www.StandAgainstAmputation.com—to offer education for people about Peripheral Artery Disease. The website includes a PAD risk factor checklist people can use with their healthcare professionals to help assess their risk. It also provides a tool to help people find a physician or surgeon who specializes in the diagnosis and treatment of PAD. For physicians, the website offers free education tools they can download, print and distribute to their patients.
Cardiovascular Systems, Inc.
Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., based in St. Paul, Minn., is a medical device company focused on developing and commercializing innovative solutions for treating vascular and coronary disease. The company’s orbital atherectomy system treats calcified and fibrotic plaque in arterial vessels throughout the leg and heart and addresses many of the limitations associated with existing surgical, catheter and pharmacological treatment alternatives. For more information, visit www.csi360.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.
LET’S C.H.A.T. VIDEO: https://youtu.be/GnYC9TODlu0
PATIENT PSA for Peripheral Artery Disease: https://vimeo.com/697168273/06a0df001c
Let's C.H.A.T. to Reduce Heart Attacks, Strokes, and Amputations