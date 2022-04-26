Bowser Administration Plans Day of Financial Empowerment for Residents at DC Business Expo

Washington, DC— To celebrate Small Business Week, the Bowser Administration is hosting a Business Expo on Wednesday, May 4 to empower and educate residents on financial matters and provide aspiring and seasoned business owners with the resources necessary to grow their companies. DC Business Expo: Resources for Financial Success, is sponsored by the Department of Insurance, Securities and Banking (DISB), the Department of Small and Local Business Development (DSLBD) and the DC Public Library (DCPL).

The DC Business Expo will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library, 901 G Street NW. It is the centerpiece of the District’s celebration of Small Business Week (May 2 to May 6), which will feature an array of programming for small business owners and those looking to start a business.

“Mayor Bowser is committed to providing resources that equip DC small business owners with the knowledge they need to start a business and keep it thriving--and the DC Business Expo will be a marvelous opportunity to experience what we have to offer,” said DISB Commissioner Karima Woods. “As the District is recovering from the worst of the pandemic, it is the perfect time for our residents to build and rebuild their small businesses.”

The in-person DC Business Expo will feature consultations with 20 industry experts and lenders, as well as a wide-ranging day of panel discussions, computer training and rooftop networking.

“At the DC Business Expo, we look to align small businesses with the funding options needed to help grow and sustain their companies,” said Department of Small and Local Business Development Director Kristi Whitfield. “To do that, we will showcase the multitude of financial resources available to DC small business owners and budding entrepreneurs.”

About DISB

The mission of the Department of Insurance, Securities, and Banking (DISB) is three-fold:

(1) cultivate a regulatory environment that protects consumers and attracts and retains financial services firms to the District; (2) empower and educate residents on financial matters; and (3) provide financing for District small businesses.