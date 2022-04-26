Solar Power of Oklahoma to offer Enphase Home Energy Solutions
Partnership will serve as Oklahoma’s only local network sourceOKLAHOMA CITY, OKLAHOMA, USA, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Solar Power of Oklahoma earned a unique distinction this month, becoming the only Gold Enphase partner in Oklahoma, the company announced today. Enphase is known for its solar microinverter and battery systems.
“Homeowners can control their usage to maximize savings, decide which storage options work for them and meet their energy savings goals,” said J.W. Peters, president of Solar Power of Oklahoma. “Our customers can count on access through our company as Oklahoma’s only Gold Level Enphase installer.”
Enphase allows homeowners with solar power to convert DC power to AC power and store excess energy. Monitoring solar power production through its proprietary software offers updates in real time through an app. Find more information at https://enphase.com/homeowners.
Solar Power of Oklahoma reported a 275% increase in system installations in 2021, with projections for additional increases in 2022. Interest in solar power has steadily increased, with more electric vehicle owners seeking low-cost charging options and concerns over traditional utility rate hikes driving demand.
Solar generation systems add to property value and provide a long-term investment for homeowners and commercial property owners, with significant savings on utility bills. On average, houses with solar power increase their residential property value by at least $15,000. Tax credits are available to offset up to 26% of installation costs through 2022.
Founded in 2017, Solar Power of Oklahoma is fully-owned and operated in Oklahoma. The company’s solar advisors work with home and business owners to custom design solar systems, which are then installed by SPO installers. Solar Power has installed more than 1,200 solar energy systems for customers throughout Oklahoma. Learn more at www.solarpowerok.com.
