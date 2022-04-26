Come out to the 10th Annual Trees of Hope Mental Health Awareness event
Help support Virginia families with youth struggling with mental health challenges this Friday, April 29, 2022 6pm at James River Winery in Glen Allen.
Mental health problems affect more than one in five young people, and the vast majority of those are not getting the help they need”RICHMOND, VA, USA, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Come out to the 10th Annual Trees of Hope Mental Health Awareness event to support Virginia Families with youth struggling with mental health challenges.
Friday, April 29th, 2022, at 6 pm at James River Cellars Winery in Hanover County, VA 11008 Washington Hwy, Glen Allen, VA Beacon Tree foundation is proud to announce the 10th Trees of Hope event, where participants will have the chance to advocate for mental health awareness in our youth.
"Mental health problems affect more than one in five young people, and the vast majority of those are not getting the help they need," states Tom Leahy, Founder of Beacon Tree. The goal was to put together a fundraising event that would shed some light on the challenges facing families whose children experience mental and behavioral health issues. Tickets are available NOW on the Beacon Tree Website.
The event is a great way to unwind and enjoy local musicians and listen to a variety of speakers. Heavy hors d'oeuvre will be catered by Gregory's Grill while wine and beer will be available for purchase on site to enjoy responsibly. We are excited to announce that the event will be emceed by Greg McQuade from Channel 6!
Beacon Tree Foundation is a regional non-profit organization providing support to families dealing with mental health challenges. Beacon Tree was started locally in 2008 by Tom and Diana Leahy, who were motivated by their own struggles to help their three daughters,
each of whom were diagnosed with clinical depression. Through it all, they experienced the fear and frustration of trying to understand mental illness, navigate the mental health community and find resources to help pay for treatment. Despite the enormous emotional toll and financial burden, they were successful in saving the lives of their children. Recognizing that many families' stories don't end so well Tom and Diana started the Beacon Tree Foundation with the aim of helping other families undergoing similar difficulties.
Today Beacon Tree enjoys community support from a like-minded board and has created affiliations with the area's leading youth mental health advocacy groups, other nonprofits and youth mental health action committees.
