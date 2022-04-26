Submit Release
News Search

There were 828 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,475 in the last 365 days.

More about GBI Arrests Early County Coroner in Sexual Assault Investigation - UPDATE

UPDATE

Blakely, GA (April 26, 2022) – On Friday, April 22, 2022, Former Early County Coroner Todd Hunter pled guilty to two counts of Misdemeanor Sexual Battery and was sentenced to two years of probation, to have no contact with his victims, and must resign from his position as Early County Coroner. Hunter was also denied First Offender Status. This case was prosecuted in the Pataula Judicial Circuit.

ORIGINAL RELEASE

Blakely, GA (August 19, 2021) – On Wednesday, August 18, 2021, Early County Coroner Todd Hunter, age 51, of Blakely, GA, was arrested for Felony Violation of Oath of Office and Misdemeanor Sexual Battery.  Hunter was transported to the Early County Jail where he was subsequently released on bond.   

On Tuesday, August 17, 2021, the Early County Sheriff’s Office asked the GBI to investigate allegations that Hunter sexually assaulted one person at his home.  Based on information obtained during the investigation, investigators believe there are other victims.   

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.  Anyone with information can also contact the Early County Sheriff’s Office at 229-723-3577 or the GBI’s Regional Investigative Office in Sylvester at 229-777-2080. 

The investigation remains active and ongoing.

You just read:

More about GBI Arrests Early County Coroner in Sexual Assault Investigation - UPDATE

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.