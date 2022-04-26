Latest News: Jason Reynolds, National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature, Expands Commitment to Rural America with In-Person Events This Spring

Jason Reynolds continues his work to empower students in rural and underserved communities in 2022 — his third year as National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature. In May, Reynolds will kick off the first in-person leg of his “GRAB THE MIC: Tell Your Story” tour in Montana. Participating schools have never hosted an author visit and were selected from more than 200 proposals.

As National Ambassador for Young People’s Literature, Reynolds has connected virtually with thousands of students across the country during the pandemic, inviting young people to share and celebrate their own personal stories. Now in the third year of his ambassadorship, Reynolds looks forward to meeting with students in person.

Click here for more information.