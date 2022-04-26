Wolf Administration Previews 2022 Construction Season, Highlights Bipartisan Infrastructure Law Benefits

Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 today highlighted the regional projects anticipated to start or continue this year in the five-county region and discussed the benefits coming to regional roads and bridges due to the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL).

“Safe and well-maintained roads and bridges are vital to Pennsylvania’s infrastructure,” said Governor Tom Wolf. “These new projects, in addition to our ongoing projects, will only serve to strengthen and improve travel and commerce across the state.”

Overall highlights in the PennDOT Engineering District 10 region – which includes Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson counties – include nearly 559 miles of paving, and repair or replacement of 26 bridges.

These improvements include projects supported and accelerated by the BIL. In 2022 alone the BIL is bringing at least $135.5 million in additional funding to be allocated by the department and its local Metropolitan and Rural Planning Organization (MPO/RPO) partners:

North Central RPO which includes Jefferson County will receive at least $11 million more;

Northwest RPO which includes Clarion County will receive at least $12.5 million more; and

Southwestern PA Commission MPO which includes Butler, Armstrong, and Indiana counties will receive at least $112 million more.

“We are very grateful for the additional funding,” said District 10 Executive Brian Allen. “We have been able to add more than twenty bridge projects throughout our district with these monies and we’ll continue to move forward with our ongoing and new projects for 2022.”

Notable projects that will continue this year include:

Replacing the final of three structures carrying Route 56 over Sugar Hollow Run in Apollo Borough and northern and southern tributaries to the Kiskiminetas River in Kiskiminetas Township, Armstrong County. Anticipated completion fall 2022. $4.97 million

Realignment project on Route 228 (Balls Bend Safety Improvement Project) in Middlesex Township, Butler County, including adding a travel lane in each direction and a center turn lane. The project also includes constructing four new structures and realigned local road connections, new signalized intersection, stream realignments and other miscellaneous construction. Anticipated completion spring 2025. $26.5 million.

Widening and resurfacing of Oakland Avenue (Route 286) and the U.S. 422 interchange and replacement of the bridge over McCarthy Run Creek in in White Township, Indiana County. Anticipated completion winter 2023. $19.8 million.

Replacing the existing structure (Coder Bridge) carrying Route 28 over Clement Run in Rose Township, Jefferson County. Anticipated completion winter 2022. $2.9 million.

Notable projects that have begun or are beginning this year include:

Armstrong County – Realignment on Route 28 Goheenville Dip in Pine Township. $16.6 million Safety improvement project including roadway realignment, bridge replacements continuation of truck climbing lane, and addition of turning lanes at intersecting roads.

Butler County – Route 488 Portersville Bridge, Muddy Creek Township. $6.3 million Bridge replacement project over Interstate 79. The new structure will be a two-span composite steel multi-girder bridge. Traffic will be maintained at all times on Route 488. The interstate ramps will have short term detours during construction.

Clarion County – Resurfacing Route 338 Alum Rock East in Richland Township. $3.2 million Resurfacing approximately 6 miles of Route 338 which includes minor drainage and guiderail upgrades, base repair, and new wearing courses.

Indiana County – U.S. 422 Mentch Bridges Eastbound/Westbound, Cherryhill Township. $7.6 million The Route 422 Mentch Bridges project includes replacing the eastbound and westbound bridges carrying Route 422 over Route 8016 (Ramp D) in Cherry Hill Township. Route 8016 (Ramp D) is the Route 422 eastbound off-ramp that connects Route 422 to Route 553. The goal of the project is to increase the vertical clearance over Route 8016 (Ramp D). One structure will be replaced in 2022 and the other structure in 2023.

Jefferson County – I-80 Brookville East PM/Bridge Preservation, Pine Creek Township. $17 million Resurfacing I-80 in Jefferson County from the Clarion County line east for approximately 12 miles to mile marker 84. Project will include base repair and new wearing courses and resurfacing the existing ramps at Exit 81 (Hazen). The project will also include new epoxy overlay of five structures in Clarion County, including the Clarion River Bridge.



As construction projects are underway in the region, the traveling public can anticipate seeing many work zones and are urged to keep in mind their safety and the safety of highway workers. When encountering a work zone, please drive the posted speed limit, turn on your headlights, pay close attention to signs and flaggers and avoid all distractions. In high traffic locations, motorists are encouraged to use both lanes of travel to the merge point and are to take turns merging into the open lane.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in in Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson counties at www.penndot.pa.gov/District10.

Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.