Department of Health's Office of Vital Records Closes Three Days for Office Move

The Rhode Island Department of Health's (RIDOH) Center for Vital Records is moving its office from the Cannon Building in Providence to Simpson Hall on the Pastore Campus (6 Harrington Rd., Cranston, RI 02920).

The office will be closed for business on April 27, 28, and 29 for the move. The Cannon Building location will close for business on April 26 at 3:30 p.m., and the Cranston office will be open for business on May 2 at 8:30 a.m. Any emergency vital records business requests that cannot be fulfilled by a city or town hall during the office closure can be directed to 401-602-7156 or doh.riversassistance@health.ri.gov.

Vital Records (birth, death, and marriage records) can also be requested at: • City or town halls o Certificates for births after 1960: any city/town hall o Certificates for deaths in 2022: any city/town hall o Certificates for deaths before 2022: city/town hall where death occurred o Marriage certificates: city/town hall where ceremony occurred • Online: health.ri.gov/records/about/copies • By US mail: 6 Harrington Rd., Cranston 02920 • Drop box at Cranston or Providence office (Cranston drop box available May 2) • By appointment (Call 401-222-2813).

The only thing that will change is that the office will have a new mailing address. All staff phone numbers and emails will stay the same.

The new office has ample free parking, is accessible by RIPTA bus route 21, and is located near other State agencies who provide critical services to the public (DMV, Office of the Attorney General).

There will be customer drop boxes in Cranston and, for three months after the move, in Providence. All of Vital Records' forms will be updated with the new mailing address. (An incorrect mailing address on a Vital Records form does not affect the validity or legality of the document.)