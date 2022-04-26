Third Annual Pride On The Block adds LGBTQ+ Youth Pride Party to this Year’s Lineup
Pride On The Block launches special celebration for LGBTQIA+ youth at 3rd annual block party, June 4th on 500 block Clematis Street in downtown West Palm Beach.
We are thrilled to bring our youth together in solidarity, to celebrate who they are and show them they are supported by our local Palm Beach County LGBTQIA+ community.”WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In light of recent political attacks targeting LGBTQIA+ youth, event organizers saw a need to provide the young LGBTQIA+ community with a space to be themselves, meet other kids like them, and celebrate their identities.
“We are thrilled to bring our youth together in solidarity, to celebrate who they are and show them they are supported by our local Palm Beach County LGBTQIA+ community,” says Donna Weinberger, event organizer and co-founder.
LGBTQIA+ books – many of which have been banned from public schools this year – will be a cornerstone of the youth pride party. Pride On The Block has partnered with Rohi’s Readery, a social justice driven children’s bookstore and learning center located in Rosemary Square that is dedicated to inclusivity and diversity in education. First on June 4th’s agenda: Drag Story Hour with DQSH Miami.
“We recognize the power of identity driven literature and the profound impact it has on social, emotional and mental well-being at any age,” says Pranoo Kumar, founder of Rohi’s Readery. “Although banned book agendas and bills attempting to erase history of marginalized communities have recently come to light, we know this has been a long standing struggle in the fight for liberated learning. We look forward to celebrating, dancing, painting and partying with all ages of our vibrant community!”
Other activities include art workshops with the Norton Museum, cooking classes by Project Flourish, family yoga with Hamsa Power Yoga, a teen dance party with teen DJs, arts and crafts, games, prizes, vendors and more.
There is plenty for adults to do as well. With activities like Queer open mic, LGBTQIA+ speed dating, a bar crawl across 500 block restaurants – and of course, lots of drag performances – Pride on the Block is guaranteed fun for all ages from 1 pm to 11 pm. An afterparty at Respectable Street keeps the party going until 4 am.
Pride On The Block is the annual fundraiser for Transpire Help, a local non-profit organization that provides financial assistance and resources to LGBTQIA+ individuals seeking behavioral health and addiction treatment.
Support through bracelet and VIP ticket purchases, vendor spaces, sponsorships and donations ensure that Pride On The Block and Transpire Help will be able to continue for years to come. For more information, visit prideontheblock.com.
