Submit Release
News Search

There were 821 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,495 in the last 365 days.

Việt Nam, Cook Islands set up diplomatic ties

VIETNAM, April 26 -  

Vietnamese Ambassador to New Zealand Nguyễn Văn Trung, and Elizabeth Wright-Koteka, Cook Islands High Commissioner to New Zealand, signed the joint communique announcing the establishment of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and the Cook Islands.  — VNA/VNS Photo

SYDNEY — Việt Nam and the Cook Islands on Tuesday officially set up diplomatic relations.

A Joint Communiqué announcing the establishment was signed in Wellington, New Zealand, by Vietnamese Ambassador to New Zealand Nguyễn Văn Trung and Elizabeth Wright-Koteka, Cook Islands High Commissioner to New Zealand.

The two sides agreed to officially establish diplomatic ties at the ambassadorial level by signing the Joint Communiqué and applying the 1961 Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations in the two countries' relationship.

After the signing ceremony, Ambassador Trung and High Commissioner Wright-Koteka discussed activities to enhance mutual understanding and develop solidarity and friendship between the two peoples.

The two sides agreed to intensify collaboration in their advantageous fields, such as tourism, agriculture and fisheries, and exchange experience in climate change response and COVID-19 prevention and control.

They were also unanimous in coordinating at Asia-Pacific forums and United Nations organisations.

With this move, Việt Nam now has diplomatic relations with 190 countries worldwide.

Việt Nam is the 57th country globally and the sixth in ASEAN that the Cook Islands has officially set up diplomatic ties with.

The Cook Islands is a nation in the South Pacific, with a population of 20,200 (2019 data) and 15 main islands. It boasts rich marine and ocean resources, including fisheries and pearling. — VNS

 

You just read:

Việt Nam, Cook Islands set up diplomatic ties

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.