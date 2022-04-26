Việt Nam, Cook Islands set up diplomatic ties

VIETNAM, April 26 -

Vietnamese Ambassador to New Zealand Nguyễn Văn Trung, and Elizabeth Wright-Koteka, Cook Islands High Commissioner to New Zealand, signed the joint communique announcing the establishment of diplomatic relations between Việt Nam and the Cook Islands. — VNA/VNS Photo

SYDNEY — Việt Nam and the Cook Islands on Tuesday officially set up diplomatic relations.

A Joint Communiqué announcing the establishment was signed in Wellington, New Zealand, by Vietnamese Ambassador to New Zealand Nguyễn Văn Trung and Elizabeth Wright-Koteka, Cook Islands High Commissioner to New Zealand.

The two sides agreed to officially establish diplomatic ties at the ambassadorial level by signing the Joint Communiqué and applying the 1961 Vienna Convention on diplomatic relations in the two countries' relationship.

After the signing ceremony, Ambassador Trung and High Commissioner Wright-Koteka discussed activities to enhance mutual understanding and develop solidarity and friendship between the two peoples.

The two sides agreed to intensify collaboration in their advantageous fields, such as tourism, agriculture and fisheries, and exchange experience in climate change response and COVID-19 prevention and control.

They were also unanimous in coordinating at Asia-Pacific forums and United Nations organisations.

With this move, Việt Nam now has diplomatic relations with 190 countries worldwide.

Việt Nam is the 57th country globally and the sixth in ASEAN that the Cook Islands has officially set up diplomatic ties with.

The Cook Islands is a nation in the South Pacific, with a population of 20,200 (2019 data) and 15 main islands. It boasts rich marine and ocean resources, including fisheries and pearling. — VNS