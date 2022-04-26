Politburo asks Party Committees to increase supervision works

VIETNAM, April 26 -

Permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Võ Văn Thưởng. — Photo baochinhphu.vn

HÀ NỘI — The Politburo has asked Party Committees at all levels to examine and supervise to identify unqualified Party members, as part of a recently issued strategy on examination and supervision tasks until 2030.

Under the strategy, inspection will focus on areas with high risks of corruption and shortcomings.

Politburo member and permanent member of the Party Central Committee's Secretariat Võ Văn Thưởng, on behalf of the Politburo, has signed the issuance of the Politburo Conclusion No 34 about the strategy.

Accordingly, the Politburo set four tasks and solutions to implement the examination and supervision strategy of the Party, including enhancing the leadership and direction of Party Committees over the examination and supervision works. The Party Committees are required to fully issue resolutions, decrees, regulations and mechanisms relating to inspection, supervision and discipline tasks; issue cooperation regulations between inspection committees and investigation, inspection and auditing agencies and people's courts of the same level; and regularly work with inspection committees to direct examination and supervision works.

It also required agencies to take measures to innovate and improve the quality, efficiency and effectiveness of examination and supervision work; and increase inspection and supervision over the responsibilities of those who lead law building tasks to prevent violations in the issuance of legal documents.

The Politburo also asked relevant agencies to proactively carry out an inspection when there are signs of violations.

Heads of Party Committees, key officials and Party members are instructed to regularly self examine to timely detect limitations and shortcomings to take measures to handle and prevent violations.

Inspection committees at higher levels are entrusted to regularly guide Party Committees, Party organisations and inspection committees at lower levels in examination and supervision works, particularly in dealing with complicated cases. —VNS