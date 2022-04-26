Hiker Rescued on the Crawford-Ridgepole Trail

CONTACT: Lieutenant Bradley R. Morse 603-744-5470 603-271-3361 April 26, 2022

Sandwich, NH – On Monday April 25, 2022 at approximately 4:00 p.m., New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officers responded to a call for assistance on the Crawford-Ridgepole hiking trail in Sandwich. A female subject was unable to continue walking due to a medical condition and requested assistance.

Jodie McGarry, 51, from Ballston Lake, NY, and her husband Michael were hiking Mt. Percival in Holderness. After reaching the summit area, they were directed by another hiker to take the Crawford-Ridgepole Trail. They continued along the trail for approximately two miles when McGarry began suffering from a medical condition and realized she would not be able to continue. She called 911 for assistance.

Conservation Officers responded and determined that the fastest way to her location was the Doublehead Trail in Sandwich. McGarry was located at approximately 6:00 p.m. She was given medical aid and assistance and was able to complete the hike on her own. The couple arrived at the Doublehead Trailhead parking area at 8:36 p.m. and were transported back to their vehicle at the Mt. Percival Parking area in Holderness.

Conservation Officers would like to remind everyone to plan for a safe hike and for constantly changing weather conditions. Give yourself plenty of time and bring dedicated equipment even on short hikes. For more information, please visit http://www.hikesafe.com.