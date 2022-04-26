Sen. Sharif Street Announces $7 Million for Community Development in North Philadelphia

Philadelphia – April 26, 2022 – Today, Pennsylvania State Senator Sharif Street announced $7 million in state grants was awarded to six projects in North Philadelphia. The grants are funded by the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP).

“Millions of dollars are going directly to organizations that address real needs in North Philly and bring positive change to their neighborhoods,” said Sen. Sharif Street. “Investing in addiction treatment, education, entrepreneurship, and the refurbishment of community spaces is one of the best ways to allocate state funding and make a difference in the lives of constituents. These grants are a great example of what can be achieved when we prioritize community development and people-centric infrastructure.”

Grant recipients in the Third Senate District include:

Temple University Hospital, $1 million

The grant will fund the renovation of vacant space on the Temple University Hospital Episcopal Campus to expand services available for treating addiction in multiple levels of care.

The Business Center for Entrepreneurship and Social Enterprise, $500,000

The grant will fund the construction of a 6,000 SF Innovation and Manufacturing Center. The proposed space will house wet labs, space for small-batch manufacturing, equipment to develop prototypes, office space, and training facilities for area residents.

Eastern State Penitentiary Historic Site, $750,000

The grant will fund the restoration and preservation of Cellblocks 13 and 14, the only remaining cellblocks within Eastern State that lack even temporary roof protection. The stabilization of each cellblock will be completed in three phases: roof restoration, façade restoration, and interior stabilization. Plans also include installing green roofs on each building.

Nueva Esperanza, $3 million

The grant will fund proposed site improvements at the elementary school. Improvements include a stair tower and an elevator that are required to allow access and maximum occupancy for a multi-purpose conference room and reception area that seats up to 300 people with a balcony. The improvements will also include a fence around the campus.

R.W. Brown Boys & Girls Club, $750,000

The grant will fund site improvements including the replacement of a complete roofing system, the replacement of HVAC Units, exterior facade restoration and painting, the replacement of a commercial walk-in style fridge and freezer, restoration of the indoor swimming pool, renovation of bathrooms and showers/locker rooms, and demolition and replacement of all exterior building windows.

Salvation Army Red Shield Family Residence Revitalization, $1 million

The grant will fund a remodel and refresh of resident bathrooms and workspaces, the installation of a new playground, and replacement of windows and safety bars. Funding will also be used for upgrades to the fire system and intercom and security system.

RACP is a Commonwealth grant program administered by the Office of the Budget for the acquisition and construction of regional economic, cultural, civic, recreational, and historical improvement projects. More information about the program is available online.

