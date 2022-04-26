Infection Control Market Size, Share, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast 2021-2026

Infection Control Market

SHERIDAN, WY, UNITED STATES, April 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Infection Control Market Size: Global Industry Trends, Share,Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the global infection control market is expected to grew at a CAGR of around 7% during 2021-2026 Forecast Period.

Infection control involves theadoption of various practices, such as standard immunizations, cleaning, disinfecting and sterilizing objects and surfaces, and mandatory usage of protective clothing, such as gloves, masks, and surgical drapes and gowns.These practices assist in eliminating and preventing the multiplication of pathogens and ensuring the safety of patients and healthcare workers.Presently, infection control practices play a pivotal role in healthcare settings, such as hospitals, clinics, and laboratories, to reducethe exposure to microorganisms, such as parasites, bacteria, fungi, and viruses,which can cause severe eye, ear, skin, respiratory, and urinary tract infections.

Infection Control Market Trends:

Due to the global spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), there is a rise in the adoption of infection control practices and equipment for minimizing the risk of cross-contamination. Moreover, the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and hospital-acquired infections (HAI)on account of the rising hospital admission rates and accelerating use of reusable medical devicesis driving the market. Apart from this, due to the rising food safety concerns among consumers, food manufacturers are increasingly emphasizing on disinfection and sterilization to lessen the risk of food contamination and the festering of beverages. They are also introducing single-use medical nonwoven devices and sanitizers with high-intensity infection prevention capabilities, which is projected to propel the market growth.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the industry behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Global Infection Control Market 2021-2026 Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

3M Company, Advanced Sterlization Products Services Inc. (Fortive Corporation), Belimed AG (Metall Zug), Cantel Medical Corp., Getinge AB, Matachana, Metrex Research LLC (Envista Holdings and Sybron Dental Specialities Inc.), MMM Münchener Medizin Mechanik GmbH, Pal International, Sterigenics U.S. LLC (Sotera Health Holdings LLC), Steris Corporation and TSO3 Inc. (Stryker Corporation).

The report has segmented the market on region, type and end user.

Breakup by Type:

Equipment

Disinfectors

Washers

Flushers

Ultrasonic Cleaners

Sterilization Equipment

Heat Sterilization

Low Temperature Sterilization

Radiation Sterilization

Filtration-Based Sterilization

Others

Services

Contract Sterilization

ETO Sterilization

Gamma Sterilization

E-Beam Sterilization

Steam Sterilization

Infectious Waste Disposal

Consumables

Disinfectants

Sterilization Consumables

Personal Protective Equipment

Others

Breakup by End User:

Hospitals and Clinics

Medical Device Companies

Clinical Laboratories

Pharmaceutical Companies

Others

Breakup by Region:

North America: (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific: (China, Japan,India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe: (Germany, France,United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa

